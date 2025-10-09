Jade Cargill Names Charlotte Flair As Her Dream WrestleMania 42 Opponent

Jade Cargill is already thinking ahead to WrestleMania 42, and she has one major name in mind for a dream showdown. Speaking with Brandon Kravitz Cargill revealed that her ultimate opponent would be none other than Charlotte Flair.

“That’s tough. That is so tough. Because it’s a dream match, Charlotte Flair. I would say Charlotte Flair. I love Charlotte Flair. I think anybody that gets in the ring with her, she pulls ‘em up to her level. I feel like she has endured every type of storm meant to break her. I think she’s timeless, and I think she’s just great. So, that’s somebody that even when I entered this industry, I was like, ‘I would love to have a match with her,’ and I never thought I would get the opportunity but, if I had that opportunity, it would be Charlotte Flair.“

Cargill’s respect for Flair runs deep, as she praised her ability to elevate every opponent she faces and admired her longevity in the business. While nothing is set in stone, fans are already imagining what a clash between the two powerhouse athletes could look like on the grandest stage of them all.

