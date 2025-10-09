Paul Heyman Fires Back At Braun Strowman’s “Oswald Cobblepot” Comment

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has responded to Braun Strowman after the former WWE star took a jab at him on social media, calling him “Oswald Cobblepot.”

The exchange began after Monday’s episode of WWE Raw when Heyman made a comment during his promo stating that no one but “The Vision” had ever forced Roman Reigns to do a stretcher job. Strowman quickly took issue with that claim, posting a throwback image of himself tipping over a stretcher carrying Reigns from a previous WWE storyline, writing: “yea ok Oswald Cobblepot!!”

For those unfamiliar, Oswald Cobblepot is the real name of The Penguin, the villain from Batman comics and the HBO Max series The Penguin.

Heyman issued his response via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, posting a letter-style message addressed directly to Strowman:

“Dear Mr. Strowman,

Your post was brought to my attention. I have nothing negative to say about you, nor to you sir.

In fact, I am actually relieved and indeed celebratory to learn you’re still alive, something most of us didn’t realize and even fewer cared about.

With Love and Respect,

Paul Heyman”

This is not the first time tension has surfaced between the two. The apparent friction dates back to Heyman’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show following WrestleMania 41, where he shared a story about Strowman being upset about missing the event. Heyman claimed Strowman came to him in tears, and that he bluntly told him, “that he sucks,” which is why he was not booked.

Strowman’s most recent WWE contract expired in July after the company chose not to renew his deal, officially marking the end of his second run with WWE.

“Literally Braun Strowman goes up to crying that he’s not on WrestleMania and I tell him straight to his face, he’s not on WrestleMania because he sucks, did he get mad at me? Nope he’s rolling with the punches.”



, Paul Heyman pic.twitter.com/1h3P3XeQDy , Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 21, 2025