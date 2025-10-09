Cody Rhodes Shares Full October WWE Schedule

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has revealed his full appearance lineup for October 2025, giving fans a look at where “The American Nightmare” will be competing this month. Rhodes shared the list on X, continuing his tradition of keeping followers updated on his upcoming schedule.

Unlike previous months, Rhodes’ October slate is shorter, reflecting TKO’s ongoing move to scale back on non-televised live events. This change has allowed WWE’s top names to enjoy a lighter travel load while maintaining a strong television presence.

Here is Cody Rhodes’ full October schedule:

October 10 – WWE SmackDown, Perth, Australia

October 11 – WWE Crown Jewel, Perth, Australia

October 17 – WWE SmackDown, San Jose, California

October 24 – WWE SmackDown, Tempe, Arizona

October 31 – WWE SmackDown, Salt Lake City, Utah

The highlight of the month will be the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event on October 11 in Perth. Rhodes will step into one of the most anticipated bouts of the year when he faces World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a champion vs. champion showdown to determine the 2025 Men’s Crown Jewel Champion. Rhodes previously claimed the title in 2024 after defeating GUNTHER, and now looks to repeat history against “The Visionary.”