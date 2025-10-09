×
WWE NXT Adds Major Star Power To Ohio And Michigan Live Events

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 09, 2025
WWE NXT is gearing up for a big weekend on the road with stops in Ohio and Michigan, and this time, the black-and-gold brand is packing serious star power. NXT boss Shawn Michaels has announced that #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) will be part of the entire three-show loop, marking a major reunion for two of the brand’s most beloved alumni.

Fans in Detroit are getting an extra treat, as hometown legends Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) will make a special appearance on October 10. The live tour will hit:

  • October 9 – Columbus, Ohio

  • October 10 – Detroit, Michigan

  • October 11 – Cleveland, Ohio

Ethan Page, the reigning NXT North American Champion, will also defend his title across all three nights, adding championship stakes to the action.

This short tour highlights NXT’s ongoing strategy to blend main roster veterans and wrestling icons with its next generation of talent. Gargano and Ciampa’s return brings instant credibility and nostalgia, while the Motor City Machine Guns’ inclusion adds even more buzz to NXT’s ongoing collaboration with TNA Wrestling.

With #DIY and the Guns in the mix, this could be one of NXT’s most electric live loops in recent memory.

