Becky Lynch Taking Short Break, Skipping WWE Crown Jewel Trip To Australia

Becky Lynch will not be heading to Perth, Australia, for WWE Crown Jewel, and according to reports, there is a simple explanation for her absence.

During the October 6 episode of WWE RAW, Lynch told the audience she needed time to “re-evaluate,” which sparked speculation that there might be more to the story. However, Sean Ross Sapp clarified on The Hump that Lynch is merely taking a short break since she is not scheduled to appear at the upcoming premium live event.

“It’s just her taking that show off those shows off because she’s not booked for the PLE. They can make it work. There’s no reason to fly people over there just to have them there,” Sapp said.

He went on to explain that WWE will not be sending talent who are not required for the event, as the travel involved is both lengthy and draining.

“That’s like a 22-hour flight, man. That’s a tough trip. I really want to go to Australia, but I don’t want to take that flight. You feel like you live there by the time you land. And then you have to do it all over again coming back. That’s like 40 to 45 hours total on a plane when you count airport time. She’ll be back in two weeks, and that’ll be that.”

Lynch’s most recent appearance on RAW saw her suffer a surprise loss to Maxxine Dupri via countout, giving Dupri the biggest win of her career. Following the match, Lynch told Seth Rollins that she would not be traveling to Crown Jewel, a statement that many fans initially believed tied into an ongoing storyline.