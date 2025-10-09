AEW Collision SPOILER Results From October 11, 2025

AEW returned to its spiritual home at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, for the taping of the October 11, 2025, episode of AEW Collision. The night delivered plenty of cross-promotional excitement as AEW and NJPW stars shared the ring in tag team action, singles competition, and women’s trios bouts.

Tony Khan kicked things off by addressing the live crowd before the tapings began, hyping the night ahead and thanking fans for their ongoing support. He praised the audience as the “smartest” in wrestling and reminded everyone that the show would air on Saturday night.

The opening dark match saw The Spanish Announce Project and Nasty Ned defeat The Frat House. Once the cameras started rolling, the action picked up quickly.

Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue scored a win over Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, and Harley Cameron in a fast-paced women’s trios contest.

Josh Alexander earned a victory over Kota Ibushi by countout after Ibushi suffered a fall from the top rope to the outside. Following the scary moment, the lights were dimmed as medical staff tended to Ibushi, and Tony Khan came out to thank fans for their patience and respect. Kenny Omega then appeared, charging the ring to attack Alexander with a v-trigger before hurling a trash can at Mark Davis on the outside.

A pre-taped promo from The Death Riders aired next, teasing their continued dominance in AEW.

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens picked up a tag team victory over Big Bill and Bryan Keith, keeping their momentum strong.

TayJay returned to action, defeating Carolina Cruz and Dream Girl Ellie in tag team competition.

Lexy Nair conducted a backstage interview with The Conglomeration before Eddie Kingston picked up a hard-fought victory over The Beast Mortos.

Later, LFI secured a win over MxM TV but then launched a post-match attack on Kingston and HOOK. Katsuyori Shibata made the save, running off the aggressors to a huge reaction.

Backstage, Queen Aminata and Jamie Hayter ambushed Triangle of Madness in a surprise attack.

In the main event, Megan Bayne teamed with FTR to defeat the trio of Willow Nightingale, Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey in a strong closing match that capped off the tapings.

The night concluded with AEW fans in Jacksonville showing appreciation for a memorable night of crossover action and surprises.