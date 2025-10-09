Blake Monroe Set For First-Time-Ever Match Against Zaria On WWE NXT

A first-time-ever match has been announced for this Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode, as Blake Monroe will face Zaria in singles action.

Monroe is looking to bounce back following her recent loss to Jordynne Grace in a brutal weaponized steel cage match at the No Mercy premium live event, marking her second straight defeat. As for Zaria, she will be competing in her first televised singles contest since June, having primarily focused on tag team competition alongside Sol Ruca.

This new matchup adds to an already stacked lineup for NXT, which includes a highly anticipated battle royal featuring both TNA and NXT talent to determine the next challenger for NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne at Halloween Havoc. Fans will also see El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. make his in-ring debut against Lexis King, and Matt Cardona go one-on-one with Josh Briggs.

Current WWE NXT lineup for Tuesday, October 14: