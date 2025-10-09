×
Kota Ibushi Injured During AEW Collision Match In Jacksonville

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 09, 2025
Kota Ibushi reportedly sustained an injury during his match with Josh Alexander at Wednesday’s AEW Collision tapings in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to eyewitness JJ Williams, who was in attendance, Ibushi appeared to lose his footing while attempting a move from the top rope, crashing to the outside of the ring. He was unable to return before the referee’s count, giving Alexander the win by countout.

Following the match, Kenny Omega made his return, charging the ring to fend off the Don Callis Family before rushing to check on Ibushi. The arena lights were dimmed as medical personnel attended to the 43-year-old, who was eventually placed on a stretcher and taken to an ambulance. AEW President Tony Khan later addressed the crowd, thanking them for being “good fans” and emphasizing the dangers of professional wrestling.

While no official confirmation has been made, PWInsider noted that there is talk backstage of a possible broken femur, though this remains unverified at this stage.

Ibushi last competed at AEW’s Forbidden Door in August, teaming with Will Ospreay in the unsanctioned steel cage match. After several months away, he returned in June to reunite with Kenny Omega against the Callis Family and has wrestled four matches since his comeback.

