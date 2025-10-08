Santos Escobar Re-Signs With WWE After Shock Reversal

Santos Escobar has made a stunning return to WWE, just days after his contract expired and he officially became a free agent. According to a new report from PWInsiderElite.com, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion has re-signed with the company following a last-minute agreement that ended a week filled with speculation about his future.

PWInsider reports that WWE management addressed Escobar’s creative frustrations and came back with what was described as a “sizeably larger offer than any of their previous overtures,” prompting him to sign on the dotted line. “At that point, Escobar agreed to terms. The belief is they came to an agreement late yesterday,” the report noted. There is currently no word on when he will return to television, but he is officially back under contract.

Escobar’s new deal comes as a major surprise after he was removed from WWE’s active roster and added to the alumni section earlier this week. Many believed he was AEW-bound, especially following the return of his former colleague Andrade. His cryptic social media posts and absence from WWE programming only fueled the rumors further.

Since joining WWE in 2019, Escobar has built an impressive resume. He led Legado Del Fantasma in NXT, held the Cruiserweight Championship, and later became a central figure in the Latino World Order before turning on Rey Mysterio. Now, the second-generation luchador looks ready to write his next chapter back where it all began.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).