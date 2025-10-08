×
Trick Williams Abandons Team NXT As TNA Scores Major Victory

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 08, 2025
At the NXT Showdown event, TNA Wrestling triumphed over WWE’s NXT in a high-stakes Survivor Series-style elimination match that showcased some of the best talent from both brands. Representing TNA were Moose, Mike Santana, Frankie Kazarian, and Leon Slater, while NXT was represented by Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, and Myles Borne. Adding to the intrigue, TNA’s Joe Hendry served as the special guest referee.

This clash came as the culmination of months of inter-promotional chaos. Stars from both companies had been invading each other’s programming, building tension and animosity that finally erupted at Showdown in a match designed to settle brand supremacy once and for all.

Team TNA gained the upper hand early, with Frankie Kazarian scoring the first elimination after dropping Myles Borne with a devastating Cutter. Moments later, Leon Slater surprised Je’Von Evans with a quick roll-up to extend TNA’s lead, leaving NXT down two members in the opening stretch.

The biggest shock came when NXT Champion Ricky Saints attempted to tag in his teammate Trick Williams, only for Williams to jump off the apron and abandon the match. With no one left to rely on, Saints was forced to fight all four opponents alone. Showing resilience, he managed to pin Kazarian by reversing a chokehold and later took out Slater after blocking a Swanton Bomb.

However, Saints’ heroic run ended when he sidestepped a spear from Moose, causing Moose to collide with his partner, Mike Santana. Recovering quickly, Moose delivered a crushing powerbomb before Santana finished the job with a thunderous clothesline, securing the win for Team TNA.

TNA’s victory marked a major statement in the ongoing rivalry, proving their dominance in this cross-promotional showdown.

