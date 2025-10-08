×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

The Hardy Boyz Win Historic Title Unification Match At NXT Showdown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 08, 2025
The Hardy Boyz Win Historic Title Unification Match At NXT Showdown

In a high-stakes title-for-title showdown at NXT Showdown, Matt and Jeff Hardy emerged victorious over DarkState to unify the NXT and TNA Tag Team Championships.

The Hardy Boyz, representing TNA, entered the bout with their trademark energy and experience, taking on NXT’s reigning champions Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin of the faction DarkState. Adding to the atmosphere, TNA President Carlos Silva and The Dudley Boyz were in attendance at ringside to witness the historic clash between the two promotions.

Before the opening bell, DarkState’s full lineup struck first, launching a surprise attack on the Hardys. Their attempt to gain the early advantage backfired when the referee ejected fellow members James and Shugars from ringside, forcing them to head backstage and leaving Lennox and Griffin to face the Hardys alone.

The closing moments of the match saw a dramatic turnaround. As DarkState attempted a “Doomsday” double-team move, Matt Hardy managed to counter and hit Osiris Griffin with a devastating “Twist of Fate.” Lennox tried to respond with a top-rope attack, but Matt avoided the assault and hit another “Twist of Fate,” leaving both opponents down.

Matt then tagged in Jeff, who climbed to the top rope and delivered his signature “Swanton Bomb” on Lennox to seal the victory. The Hardy Boyz captured the NXT Tag Team Championship while retaining their TNA gold, officially unifying the titles in a historic cross-promotional moment.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Jacksonville, Florida

Oct. 8th 2025

#collision

TNA Bound For Glory 2025

Lowell, Massachusetts

Oct. 12th 2025

#bound for glory

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 14th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE Succession

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 15th 2025

#evolve

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy