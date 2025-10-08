The Hardy Boyz Win Historic Title Unification Match At NXT Showdown

In a high-stakes title-for-title showdown at NXT Showdown, Matt and Jeff Hardy emerged victorious over DarkState to unify the NXT and TNA Tag Team Championships.

The Hardy Boyz, representing TNA, entered the bout with their trademark energy and experience, taking on NXT’s reigning champions Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin of the faction DarkState. Adding to the atmosphere, TNA President Carlos Silva and The Dudley Boyz were in attendance at ringside to witness the historic clash between the two promotions.

Before the opening bell, DarkState’s full lineup struck first, launching a surprise attack on the Hardys. Their attempt to gain the early advantage backfired when the referee ejected fellow members James and Shugars from ringside, forcing them to head backstage and leaving Lennox and Griffin to face the Hardys alone.

The closing moments of the match saw a dramatic turnaround. As DarkState attempted a “Doomsday” double-team move, Matt Hardy managed to counter and hit Osiris Griffin with a devastating “Twist of Fate.” Lennox tried to respond with a top-rope attack, but Matt avoided the assault and hit another “Twist of Fate,” leaving both opponents down.

Matt then tagged in Jeff, who climbed to the top rope and delivered his signature “Swanton Bomb” on Lennox to seal the victory. The Hardy Boyz captured the NXT Tag Team Championship while retaining their TNA gold, officially unifying the titles in a historic cross-promotional moment.