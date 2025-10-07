AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday Results - October 7, 2025

AEW returns home tonight!

All Elite Wrestling is back this evening from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL., as AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday airs live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max with a special two-and-a-half hour installment of the weekly program.

On tap for tonight's show is Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the TNT title, Orange Cassidy vs. PAC, Mercedes Mone (c) vs. TBA for the TBS title, The Demand vs. The Hurt Syndicate in a Street Fight, Brodido vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita in a Double Jeopardy Eliminator Fight, Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) vs. TBA and Samoa Joe and Hangman Page will go face-to-face.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Tuesday, October 7, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10:30pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (OCTOBER 7, 2025): JACKSONVILLE, FL.

The show kicks off live inside Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL., where Excalibur welcomes us to the show like always. He then sends things to the ring, where Tony Schiavone is standing in the middle with a microphone in-hand.

Hangman Page, Samoa Joe Go Face-To-Face

From there, Tony Schiavone goes on to introduces AEW World Champion Hangman Page and his challenger for the title at AEW WrestleDream, Samoa Joe of The Opps. Out comes Hangman Page and then Samoa Joe for this face-to-face opening segment.

Schiavone begins by thanking both men for agreeing to no physicality for this, before giving the floor to the champ. Page talks about six years of AEW, and everything he’s been involved in as part of that, before saying he’s never been more confused than when Samoa Joe lost his composure with the champ last week.

Page agreed to team with him and Hobbs to fight a battle he finished a long time ago, and after he won the match for their team Joe lost it. He talks about the attack and the fact Joe yelling that Page never beat him. Joe has been angry for a long time, most of all with himself, and that has distracted him in this business.

Page makes it clear he didn’t asked for Joe to have this opportunity because of his words and actions last week, but because Joe deserves this shot. Joe and The Opps are among those who put their time in to help ensure that Page could have won this title, and he appreciates Joe for it.

However, the repayment for his gratitude ends at the opportunity being offered. Joe has a chance to win the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream, but Page will not let him win the title. The crowd chants for Joe, who says that everything the Hangman has said is absolutely true.

Samoa Joe shares some truths of his own, saying he doesn’t see the pinnacle of pro wrestling when he looks at Page. He sees a pretender. He says the timely intervention of The Opps helped him get that title, and that without their help Page wouldn’t be the man right now. He wouldn't be champion.

Hangman says he knows Joe is gonna beat his ass for a certain portion of their fight at WrestleDream, but for every shot Joe lands, Hangman is throwing two back at him. He says when all is said-and-done and Hangman gets the win at WrestleDream, he hopes Joe can admit he's looking at the man and the true deserving world champion.

Backstage With The Conglomeration

Backstage, Mark Briscoe and The Conglomeration group of Tomohiro Ishii, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly are standing by. Briscoe gives the word of the day and then talks about tonight's Kyle vs. Kyle bout between O'Reilly and Kyle Fletcher. He mentions Orange Cassidy vs. PAC and Ishii vs. Jon Moxley.

Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Inside Daily's Place, the theme for The Death Riders hits. We see the shadows of Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir on the wall, lit up in red, in their custom walk-through area. The camera shot turns and we watch Mox and Shafir make their way through the fans to the ring for tonight's opening contest.

He settles in the ring and his music dies down. The theme for his opposition hits, and out comes "The Stone Pitbull" Tomohiro Ishii of The Conglomeration. Both guys are in the ring and ready to rock and roll. With that in mind, the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

The two stare each other down before trading strikes. Mox takes advantage with a knee strike, but Ishii fights back quick forcing Mox to take a breather on the outside. Tomohiro follows close before the two go back at it with chops.

This continues until Jon rakes the back of the Stone Pitbull, and sends him crashing into the ring post. This barely fazes Ishii, however, who takes control with some hard forearm strikes sending Mox to the floor. He brings the former world champion back in the ring.

As he does, however, he is cut off by Marina Shafir on the apron who goes after the face. This allows Mox to knock him off the apron to the floor. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see that Mox still has control as he stomps away at Ishii.

After a few more minutes of back-and-forth action, during which Ishii's nose gets busted open, we see a Paradigm Shift is blocked, allowing Ishii to catch Mox with a running elbow.

Ishii then went for a side headlock on Mox, attacking the eyes for added damage before Mox gets back up to land a Paradigm Shift. A follow-up cover by Mox only gets a two, but he quickly transitions into a bulldog choke and Ishii fades. The referee calls it off. Mox gets the win.

Winner: Jon Moxley

The Young Bucks Buy Tickets, Demand Another 'Money Match'

After the match, we shift gears and head backstage, where we see The Young Bucks are trying to talk to Tony Khan about getting another money match. We find out that Matt sold a couple of their sneakers to afford the front row tickets to watch Jurassic Express later tonight. We head to another commercial break.

Trios Street Fight

The Demand vs. The Hurt Syndicate

Now it's time for a good old-fashioned Jacksonville Street Fight, with two teams of trios going at it. It will be The Demand trio of Ricochet and The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) taking on The Hurt Syndicate trio of MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

Following their respective ring walks, the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. The two teams go at it on the ramp, with Lashley and Liona making their way to the ring as Toa takes Bobby to the mat. He sees Lashley get to the corner and charges at him, only for Lashley to send him flying out of the ring.

Kaun and Benjamin can be seen at ringside now, before we see Ricochet and MVP in the ring. Ricochet slaps MVP and this doesn’t bode well for Ricochet, until the Gates of Agony get involved for the save. This ends with Lashley bringing Liona to the outside, as MVP pulls Ricochet out from under a table.

Benjamin and Kaun take their fight back into the ring as MVP lands a suplex sending Ricochet onto the ramp. MVP goes after Bishop now to help Shelton out, leading to a 3-on-2 advantage against GOA, until Ricochet comes leaping at the pile for a dive.

All six men are down on the floor and on that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Lashley and Liona battling it out at ringside near a table set up against the barricade.

Lashley backs up and looks to spear Liona through it, but instead charges into a steel chair thrown directly into his grill by Ricochet, Sabu-style. Liona and Kaun then put Lashley through the aforementioned table. An elbow off the apron puts Lashley through another table.

Benjamin eventually fights his way back into the mix. Benjamin brings Ricochet up for a powerbomb, but Bishop hands him a chair to fight out of it. Kaun looks to go after Benjamin but takes a spear from Lashley, who lands one on Ricochet as well.

Bobby and Toa attack with lariats before Liona gets taken down with a spear by the Almighty. The fight goes to the outside as Bobby sends Liona through a table propped up against the apron, as back in the ring Ricochet is in a bad situation.

Ricochet has found himself along in the ring and surrounded by The Hurt Syndicate. They all take turns, trading shots on Ricochet before Benjamin sends Ricochet flying through a table with a German suplex. This ultimately leads to The Hurt Syndicate getting the win.

Winners: The Hurt Syndicate

Renee Paquette Interviews The Don Callis Family

The show heads to another commercial break after the trios street fight wraps up. When the show returns, we see The Don Callis Family backstage. Don Callis gloats about Hechicero injuring Bandido and they boast about Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada being ready to beat Brodido tonight.

Jurassic Express vs. Two Other Guys

Inside Daily's Place the familiar sounds of 'Tarzan Boy' plays as the recently reunited Jurassic Express duo of "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Luchasaurus make their way out for scheduled tag-team action. Already in the ring are their opponents.

Taz refers to them as "these two guys here," so that's what we know about them as the bell sounds. No introduction given. Perry kicks things off with who Excalibur calls O'Ryan. The Young Bucks are shown in the crowd as Luchasaurus tags in.

As he picks up where Perry left off, easily handling their opposition as the commentators sing their praises, a loud "Luchasaurus!" chant breaks out from the crowd. All of a minute later, Jurassic Express pick up the easy win in their first match back together.

Winners: Jurassic Express

The Young Bucks Attack Jurassic Express

After the match, they brawl with The Young Bucks, who take out Luchasaurus with an EVP Trigger. A pair of simultaneous super kicks takes out Perry. The Young Bucks get on the mic and say in the business this is called a "call-back." They then challenge them for AEW WrestleDream and take out Perry with a spiked piledriver.

TNT Championship

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Kyle O'Reilly

After a quick word from the parking lot from The Death Riders, we head back inside Daily's Place for our advertised TNT Championship showdown, the battle of Kyle vs. Kyle! Kyle O’Reilly makes his way out, ready to be the Last Kyle Standing as he challenges for the TNT Championship.

Out next is Kyle Fletcher alongside Don Callis, who joins commentary as this match gets underway. The two go at it off the opening bell, with O’Reilly countering to go after the foot of the champion before Fletcher gets to the ropes for the break.

They trade holds once more, with O’Reilly taking the champ to a knee. Fletcher fights back to land a body slam on the challenger, as the crowd continues booing him. Fletcher continues to take control until he leaves the ring, and gets distracted.

This leads to a running knee off the apron by O’Reilly, but the fight coming back in the ring is all Fletcher as we head to an ad break. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a quick mid-match commercial break as this TNT title tilt continues.

When the show returns, the challenger fights back with an elbow on Fletcher sending him to the corner. Forearm in the corner gives O’Reilly an opening for some more strikes, setting up for a guillotine hammerlock, but Fletcher fights back with a headbutt.

O’Reilly transitions to a triangle choke, but Fletcher hits him with a powerbomb to break free. O’Reilly goes for a heel hook on the champ, who reaches the ropes for a break. The fight heads to the apron where the two Kyles trade chops…until O’Reilly drops Fletcher onto the hardest part of the ring.

Fletcher strikes back, however, looking for a powerbomb before O’Reilly sends him into the barricade. He gets onto the apron for a running dropkick that drives Fletcher into the barricade, before bringing him back in the ring. Fletcher dodges a missile dropkick, hitting the ropes for a strike before looking for a sheer drop brain-buster.

O’Reilly fights out and grabs the arm of the champ, who makes him pay by sending him face-first into the turnbuckle. Both men slowly get to their feet to trade strikes. They each look for a suplex before O’Reilly lands a back suplex for a two count.

Seconds later, Fletcher is back up for a thrust kick. O’Reilly picks the ankle before landing a knee to the head, but it’s only good for two as the champ kicks out. From there, Kyle O’Reilly goes for an ankle lock but Fletcher breaks free.

Fletcher hoists O'Reilly up for a sheer drop brain-buster. The damage he’s taken keeps him from capitalizing for a moment, but he runs at O’Reilly with a corner kick followed by another sheer drop brain-buster for the pin and the win to retain.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Kyle Fletcher

Another Title Match Announced For AEW WrestleDream

Fletcher calls for Lance Archer to come in and do more damage, but The Conglomeration comes running in for the save. This culminates in Mark Briscoe rushing down, and the ring is cleared out aside from Briscoe and Fletcher who stare each other down before the TNT Champion leaves to regroup with the Don Callis Family.

On that note, we head to a commercial break. When we return, we see Renee Paquette backstage with Fletcher and company. He is informed that he will be defending his TNT title against Mark Briscoe at the upcoming AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view.

TBS Championship

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Lacey Lane

Back inside Daily's Place, we return to the ringside area, where TBS Champion Mercedes Moné makes her way to the ring as we get a look at her opponent answering the open challenge. It is Winter Park’s own Lacey Lane, formerly known as Kayden Carter in WWE and WWE NXT.

The bell sounds to get this title tilt officially off-and-running. Lane takes advantage of the champions' overconfidence early on, sending Moné down a number of times for a near-fall before sending the champ out of the ring to the outside.

Mercedes comes back in and they both hit the ropes, but it’s the challenger who lands a boot to keep control. The fight makes its way to the apron, where Lane takes the champ out with what looks like a modified Heat-seeker for the cover.

Moné gets a boot on the rope to save the match and her title as the show shifts gears and settles into a quick mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Lane with several additional close near-fall attempts, with Moné ultimately getting the win to retain.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Mercedes Moné

AEW World Tag-Team Championship Double Jeopardy Elimination Match

Brodido vs. The Don Callis Family

After a pair of quick backstage promos to promote AEW Collision: Homecoming, with Eddie Kingston and HOOK talking in one and Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos in the other, we return inside Daily's Place for our advertised AEW Tag-Team title double jeopardy elimination match.

It will be The Don Callis Family duo of AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita taking on AEW Tag-Team Champions Brodido -- Brody King and Bandido. The two teams make their respective entrances and then the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

Don Callis joins the gang on special guest commentary as things get underway. Okada looks to start things off against Bandido, but Takeshita insists he wants in on this. The two trade holds before Bandido catches the Alpha with a slam before tagging in Brody King.

King slams Takeshita around with relative ease before Okada tags in, only for the Rainmaker to take some damage from Brody leading to a Bandido tag and a double-team. Bandido takes the fight to Okada before needing to tag out because of the damage to his shoulder.

Brody sends Okada to the corner but is intercepted by Takeshita, who sends King to the apron with a DDT before Okada sends Brody to the floor with a DDT of his own. This leads to Takeshita and Okada staring each other down. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match break.

When we return, Okada and Takeshita are double-teaming King, who fights back and levels them both with a double-clothesline. He then makes the much-needed tag to the fresher Bandido. After some more back-and-forth action, Takeshita has things wrapped up when Okada steals the pin for the win. The tag title tilt is set for WrestleDream.

Winners: The Don Callis Family

Orange Cassidy vs. PAC

It's main event time!

But first, we see quick backstage promos from JetSpeed and Willow Nightingale and then FTR, Stokely Hathaway, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford to promote the mixed trios match at AEW Collision: Homecoming. Brodido also talk about WrestleDream. Bandido makes no excuses but talks about his shoulder.

When all of that quick backstage business wraps up, we return inside Daily's Place for our final match of the evening. Representing The Conglomeration will be "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy, while competing for The Death Riders is "The Bastard" PAC.

Orange Cassidy's classic entrance tune hits the house speakers to bring the jean-jacket and jeans-wearing too cool for school home-grown AEW star to the ring first. He makes his way out and settles inside. His music dies down. The entrance tune for his opponent hits and out comes PAC.

The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running in our final match of the special AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show. After the early shenanigans, such as Cassidy's dramatic hands up and back down in the pockets routine, which PAC put a stop to, things get going for real.

After a quick start from Cassidy, we see PAC begin to take over and begin a prolonged run in a commanding offensive lead. As the action spills out to the ringside area, we see PAC connect with a Blue Thunder Bomb on the floor. Cassidy appeared to hurt his forearm or arm on the landing.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break, likely the final advertising timeout of the evening on this extended special Title Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite, with an extra 30 minutes of action. When the show returns, PAC is still very much in control of things.

This doesn't last for long, however, as Cassidy begins showing signs of life before ultimately taking over the offensive momentum in the contest. Cassidy looks for Beach Break, but PAC avoids it. Cassidy blasts PAC with a P.K. Cassidy then hits a diving DDT onto PAC on the floor.

From there, the "Freshly Squeezed" one runs and decks PAC with a big Orange Punch. This knocks PAC onto the timekeepers table. Cassidy looks up to the top-rope and then begins his climb. He puts his hands in his pockets and hits a turning splash to put PAC through the table.

Even Darby Allin would've been proud of that one. Back in the ring, Cassidy hits an around-the-world DDT to plant PAC face-first into the mat. He takes his elbow pad off and charges at "The Bastard," knocking him out with an Orange Punch.

He goes for the immediate follow-up pin attempt, but somehow PAC gets his foot on the ropes to avoid being put away. Cassidy again looks up and begins a climb to the top-rope. PAC does a slow-roll too far away for Cassidy to do anything. PAC waves this one off and begins crawling to the back.

Cassidy comes out after him. They chase leads into the crowd up a small set of steps. PAC kicks Cassidy and hoists him upside down. He connects with a Tombstone Piledriver. He then kicks Cassidy down the aforementioned steps. The referee orders them back to the ring. Cassidy begins coming back.

As he does, we see PAC struggle to move for some reason. We see that it was Darby Allin who snuck behind a curtain on the ground to lock PAC's legs to something. Cassidy makes it back in the ring in time. PAC does too, as he eventually broke free and leaped to land and roll in the ring just in time.

Unfortunately, he rolled into a waiting Orange Cassidy, who lays him out and covers him for the sudden pinfall victory.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

Darby Allin Continues War Against The Death Riders

After the match, Darby Allin comes out. An enraged PAC goes after him but gets decked. Wheeler Yuta turns up but gets easily handled by Allin as well.

Allin pulls out a taser and chases Daniel Garcia, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir outside of Daily's Place. The Death Riders go looking for Cassidy and when they find him, he is in the process of lighting a Molotov cocktail.

Before he can do so, however, a team of security enters the picture out of nowhere and dives onto Allin to stop him. A ton more security prevent The Death Riders from doing anything as well. Darby's theme hits as Allin is shown with a psychotic smile on his face being held back by security.

That's how this week's special Title Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!