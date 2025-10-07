Special Feature : WWE NXT vs TNA Showdown Results - October 7, 2025

Tonight on NXT Showdown, Team NXT (Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans & Myles Borne) take on Team TNA (Mike Santana, Moose, Leon Slater & Frankie Kazarian) in a Men's Survivor Series Style Match with special guest referee Joe Hendry, Team NXT (Jacy Jayne, Lola Vice, Jaida Parker & Sol Ruca) collide with Team TNA (Kelani Jordan, Mara Sade, Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) in a Women's Survivor Series Style Match with special guest referee Jordynne Grace, Ethan Page puts his NXT North American Title on the line against TNA's Mustafa Ali, DarkState (Osiris Griffin & Dion Lennox) and The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy) battle in a Winner Take All Match for the NXT and TNA Tag Team Titles and more!

We see the NXT Men and Women's team, as well as the TNA Teams arriving at the venue.

Match 1 - Winner Take All - Tag Team Title -vs- Title Match: The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy) -vs- DarkState (Osiris Griffin & Dion Lennox) w/Saquon Shugars & Cutler James

DarkState comes out and goes for the attack and The Hardys clean house. James and Shugars are ejected from ringside and the match starts. The Hardys double team Lennox off the bell. Jeff goes for Lennox's arm and then tags in Matt. Lennox is double teamed again and Matt now attacks Lennox's arm. Jeff is tagged in and Lennox is just getting pummelled. Jeff dropkicks Lennox and covers him for the first pinning attempt. Griffin is tagged and Jeff is now double teamed. Griffin goes for a pin and Jeff kicks out. Griffin slams Jeff and misses a leg drop and Matt is tagged in. Matt kicks Griffin and Griffin tags out to Lennox and Lennox hits Matt who didn't know Lennox is legal and we cut to commercial.

We come back to the match, Lennox and Griffin take out Jeff and he lands outside the ring. Griffin gives Jeff some kicks outside the ring and then rolls Jeff back in the ring and covers him for a near fall. Lennox is tagged in and Jeff gets double teamed and Lennox covers for a two count. Lennox hammers into Jeff's back and splashes on him. Griffin is tagged in and Jeff gets stomped on some more. Griffin chokes Jeff on the ropes and gets Jeff down on the mat and covers him for a two count. Lennox is tagged back in and Jeff gets double teamed again and covered for a near fall. Jeff punches Lennox and Griffin is tagged in. Jeff is surprisingly double teamed again and Griffin punches Jeff and slams him into the corner. Lennox is tagged in and Jeff hits Whisper in the Wind on both Griffin and Lennox off the top rope. Matt is tagged in and he takes down Lennox with a SideEffect and then hits a DDT on Griffin. Matt slams Lennox's head against the turnbuckle and then Lennox is hit with The Plot Twist and covered and Griffin breaks the pin. Matt is double teamed when Griffin is tagged in and Jeff breaks the pin. Griffin sends Jeff out of the ring and tags in Lennox and Matt hits a Twist of Fate on Griffin and Matt hits Lennox with Twist of Fate and tags in Jeff. Jeff connects with a Swanton Bomb and gets the win.

Winners and NEW NXT Tag Team Champions: The Hardy Boyz

Match 2 - Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team NXT (Jacy Jayne, Lola Vice, Sol Ruca & Jaida Parker) -vs- Team TNA (Kelani Jordan, Mara Sade, Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) w/Special Guest Referee - Jordynne Grace

Jordan and Jayne get into each other's faces prior to the bell. We get the bell, Jayne and Jordan lock up. Jayne is rolled up and she kicks out at two. Jordan tries for another roll up and Jayne kicks out. Jayne now covers Jordan and Jordan kicks out. Jordan is taken down with a headscissors and Vice is tagged in. Vice and Jordan go back and forth and Lee is tagged in. McKay is tagged in as well, and Vice is double teamed. McKay covers Vice and Vice kicks out at one. Sade is tagged in and she takes down Vice and dropkicks her. Vice is covered and kicks out. Parker is tagged in and Sade is double teamed and knocked down and covered. Sade kicks out and she and Parker trade kicks and punches. Sade takes down Parker with a slingblade and covers for a two count. Parker punches Sade and all eight women are now in the ring and they all start fighting. Lee and McKay take out Parker and Vice. Jayne takes out Lee and McKay. Sade takes out Jayne, Jordan takes out The NXT team, and Ruca takes out The TNA team. All the women did highflying over the ropes moves and we cut to a commercial.

Back to the match, Lee and McKay double team Ruca. Ruca fires back with a double dropkick and covers Lee for a near fall. Ruca tosses Lee in an armbar and Lee punches out of it. McKay is tagged in and Ruca is double teamed by Lee and McKay. McKay covers Ruca for a near fall. McKay punches out Ruca and Sade is tagged in. Sade hits a knee on Ruca and hits a knee to the back of Ruca's neck and covers for a two count. Lee and McKay tag themselves in and try to double team Ruca but they get flattened. Lee tags in Jordan and Jayne is tagged in. Jayne takes out Jordan, Lee and McKay and then kicks Sade. Jayne kicks out Jordan and then kicks McKay. Jordan gets drilled with a cannonball in the corner and then follows that up with a top rope Senton on Jordan and gets a near fall. Jordan stuns Jayne and both Parker and Sade are tagged in. Parker hits a blockbuster on Sade and then takes on both Lee and McKay. Parker hits her booty drop on both McKay and Parker at the same time. Sade hits a reverse X-Factor on Parker and then misses a moonsault on Parker but I don't think she was meant to. Parker hits a Falcon Arrow on Sade and Jordan breaks the pin. Each woman comes in the ring and takes the other out and we are left with Sade and Parker in the ring and Sade rolls up Parker for the first elimination.

Jaida Parker has been eliminated

Ruca runs in and hits a Sol Snatcher on Sade and pins her and we cut to a commercial break.

Mara Sade has been eliminated

Back to the match, Jayne gets double teamed by Lee and McKay. McKay covers Jayne for a near fall and then hammers down on the back of her neck. Jordan is tagged in and Jayne gets double teamed and Jordan covers her for a two count. Jordan gets her in a leg scissor submission and Jayne tries to turn the hold into a pin but Jordan kicks her out and keeps her locked in the submission hold. Jayne tries to pin Jordan again, Jordan kicks out and kicks down Jayne. McKay is tagged in and she kicks Jayne and tags in Lee. Jayne is double teamed by McKay and Lee and McKay tries to cover Jayne but Jayne kicks out. Jayne elbows McKay and throws McKay out of the ring. McKay is kicked down and Vice is tagged in. Vice cleans house and drops Lee, Jordan and McKay. Vice kicks out McKay and Jordan and then hits a running hip attack on both and then suplexes Jordan. Lee comes back in and both ladies dodge kicks and Vice punches out Lee and pins her.

Cassie Lee has been eliminated

McKay tries to battle Vice, who locks her in a submission hold and McKay taps out.

Jessie McKay has been eliminated

Jordan battles Vice and Jayne tags herself in. McKay and Lee distract Grace and Jordan pins Jayne but Grace is distracted. Jayne punches Jordan and sends her out of the ring. Vice tags in and she and Jayne argue about who is the legal woman. Jordan throws Vice into Jayne and then slams down Vice with an Angle Slam and covers Vice.

Lola Vice has been eliminated

Ruca and Jordan starts battling. Ruca slams down Jordan and covers her for a two count. Jordan takes down Ruca and tries to pin her but Ruca kicks out. Jordan hits an X-Factor and Ruca kicks out again. Jordan now climbs the ropes, Ruca kicks her and gets on the top rope with her. Jordan hits a top rope Spanish Fly and then goes for a 450 splash but Ruca gets her knees up. Ruca hits Sol Snatcher and Jayne tags in and steals the pin.

Winners: Team NXT - Survivors: Jacy Jayne & Sol Ruca

Mustafa Ali and Ethan Page are shown walking backstage ahead of their match.

Matt Cardona talks to Ava backstage. Ava talks to Cardona about getting involved in Josh Briggs' match last week. Briggs barges in and Cardona hides. Briggs asks for a match against Cardona and Ava says she'll talk to Santino Marella as Cardona wants the same thing.

Match 3- NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page(c) -vs- Mustafa Ali

We get the bell, Ali and Page circle each other and lock up. Page and Ali push each other and Page goes for Ali's arm. Ali flips out of the arm bar and gets Page in a headlock. Ali takes down Page and rolls him up for a two count. Ali tries rolling up Page some more but Page kicks out. Page kicks Ali and Ali hits a rolling neckbreaker and a standing moonsault and covers Page for a two count. Ali and Page end up outside the ring and Page has his head slammed into the apron. Ali chops Page outside the ring and Page runs to the other side of the ring. Page elbows Ali and Ali hits a floatover DDT outside the ring. Page is sent into the ring and Ali climbs the ropes but Page trips him up and Ali falls onto the apron. Page slams Ali into the ring post and we cut to a commercial.

Back to the match, Page clotheslines Ali and Ali reverses an Ego's Edge and both men are laid out. Ali climbs the ropes and Page joins him on the top rope. Ali knocks Page off and hits a sunset flip from the top rope on Page. Ali gets back on the top rope but Page hits the ropes and Ali falls on the top rope. Page now climbs up and meets Ali on the top rope. Page slams Ali on the top turnbuckles and covers Ali for a near fall. Ali punches Page and Page punches Ali back. Ali and Page now trade pumpkicks. Ali runs into the corner and Page covers him for a near fall. Page gets Ali to his feet and Ali counters The Ego's Edge again and Ali comes off the top rope with a Tornado DDT and covers Page for a near fall. Ali goes for a 450 splash but Page moves out of the way but is rolled up for a two count. Ali hits a hurricanrana and covers Page for a two count. Ali kicks Page and jumps at Page and gets uppercutted. Ali counters a Twisted Grin to a roll up and Page kicks out. Ali headscissor Page out of the ring, Ali flies out between the ropes sending Page and Ali across the announce desk. Ali gets tangled on the microphone cords and climbs the ropes. Page pushes Ali off the top rope and Ali falls to the ground outside the ring. Page tosses Ali back in the ring and hits Twisted Grin and gets the win.

Winner and STILL NXT United States Champion: Ethan Page

Sarah Schreiber talks to Dr. Wagner Jr III and he says he's after Ethan Page's title. Lexis King comes in and accuses him of being Tavion Heights. Wagner leaves and Heights comes by and asks why King is talking about him and King is confused.

Jaida Parker is backstage with Lola Vice. Jacy Jayne and Sol Ruca come in and Jayne congratulates Ruca for surviving with her. Jayne leaves and Zaria comes in and congratulates Ruca and her new friends. Blake Monroe comes in and tries to stir up issues between Ruca and Zaria. Zaria stands up for Ruca and Monroe says she's looking to take the NXT Title from Ruca and she wonders how long this friendship between the two will last.

Match 4 - Men's Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team NXT (Ricky Saints, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams & Myles Borne) -vs- Team TNA (Mike Santana, Leon Slater, Frankie Kazarian & Moose) w/Special Guest Referee - Joe Hendry

Slater and Evans starts off and before anything can happen, Williams and Kazarian tag themselves in. Kazarian and Williams go at each other with punches. Williams hits a dropkick and Borne is tagged in. Borne hits a neck breaker on Kazarian and all eight men start battling in the ring. Borne tosses Kazarian over the ropes and then comes out over the ropes and takes out everyone outside. Back in the ring, Borne slams down Kazarian and then slams down Moose. Borne covers Kazarian for a two count. Kazarian gets Borne caught in the middle ropes and hits a rope assisted cutter and pins Borne and we cut to a commercial.

Myles Borne has been eliminated

Back to our Main Event, Santana chops Evans in the corner. Moose is tagged in and he continues to chop Evans. Evans ducks and starts chopping Moose. Moose dropkicks Evans and tags in Kazarian. Kazarian clubs Evans and then suplexes him. Kazarian covers Evans for a two count. Kazarian swings Evans to the other end of the ring and slams down Evans. Kazarian hits a leaping legdrop and almost gets Evans out. Kazarian tries to pin Evans with his feet on the ropes but Hendry catches it. Williams is tagged in and Slater is tagged in. Williams gets smoked a few times and then slams down Slater and hits a clothesline and covers Staler for a two count. Williams chops Slater in the corner and then trash talks Santana. Williams chops Slater again and then misses the third and Slater chops Williams. Slater kicks Williams and then hits a cutter and covers Williams for two until Evans breaks the pin. Kazarian hits a backstabber on Evans, Saints drops Kazarian, Saints gets dropped by Santana and now Williams and Santana are in the ring face to face. Williams tags himself out and Evans takes out Santana and kicks Slater. Evans takes out Moose as well and then jumps out of the ring to take out Kazarian. Evans goes to the other end and flies over the ropes and takes out Santana. Evans flips Moose outside the ring and kicks Kazarian. Back in the ring, Slater rolls up Evans and pins him.

Je'Von Evans has been eliminated

We come back to the show, Slater punches out Williams and then tags in Kazarian. Williams is double teamed and Williams starts punching Kazarian back and Kazarian dropkicks Williams and covers him for a two count. Kazarian stomps on Williams' back and chokes him out using the middle rope. Moose is tagged in and Williams evades being double teamed but Moose stops him from tagging out. Saints is pulled down by Kazarian and Moose still attacks Williams. Williams knocks down Moose and Saints tags himself in and Williams is pissed. Slater is tagged in and Saints takes down Slater and hits a driver on Slater and covers for a near fall. Slater slams down Saints with Utopia and both men are now laid out. Williams leaves Saints high and dry when he tries to tag and Williams leaves the match. Kazarian rolls up Saints for a near fall and then Kazarian starts kicking Saints and clotheslines him down. Williams has walked out on Saints so it's now four against one. Kazarian slams down Saints and tries for another successful pin but Saints kicks out. Kazarian tries for a crossfaced chicken wing. Saints reverses and covers Kazarian and gets him out.

Frankie Kazarian has been eliminated

Slater attacks Saints and covers him for a near fall after a top rope splash. Slater mounts Saints and punches him. Slater takes down Saints with a kick and is covered but kicks out. Slater hits a running dropkick and then comes off the top rope but Saints gets his knees up and pins Slater.

Leon Slater has been eliminated

Moose goes after Saints and dropkicks Saints off the top rope. Santana throws Saints back in the ring and Saints kicks him. Moose slams down Saints and hits a Senton and covers for two. Moose goes for a powerbomb but Saints counters to a DDT and goes for the pin, but Santana breaks the pin. Santana is tagged in and Santana punches Saints several times and then kicks him down. Santana hits a running chop and then gets slammed down. Santana covers Saints who kicks out at two. Saints hits a superkick on Santana laying them both out. Saints moves out of the way and Moose spears Santana accidentally and Saints covers Santana who kicks out at two. Moose hits a popup powerbomb and Santana clotheslines down Saints and gets the win.

Winners: Team TNA - Survivors: Mike Santana & Moose

After the match, Ava and Santino Marella talk backstage. They both congratulate each other for their teams winning. Ava says there will be a Battle Royal next week for a No. 1 Contender for the NXT Women's Title and extends the invite to TNA and the show goes off the air.