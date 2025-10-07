Roman Reigns Set For WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Appearance

Roman Reigns will make his long-awaited return to action this weekend when “The Tribal Chief” takes on Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth. But new information has emerged about what lies ahead for the Undisputed Champion after the event.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Reigns is set to compete at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29 in San Diego, California. While many expected him to face Seth Rollins in a major singles match, Meltzer reported that WWE plans for Reigns to be part of the WarGames team match instead.

Although fans have eagerly awaited a Reigns versus Rollins showdown, Meltzer suggested the company is holding that match off until 2026, possibly saving it for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. Meltzer said,

“There’s no Roman Reigns/Seth Rollins match before, at the earliest, January, and I doubt January because they’ll both be in the Royal Rumble. I think it’s probably WrestleMania, just as a guess. He’s [Reigns] definitely doing the San Diego show, but he’s not in a singles match in San Diego. He’s in the WarGames… you know, unless they change.”

Reigns last wrestled at WWE Clash in Paris in August, where he defeated Bronson Reed. His upcoming match in Perth will be his first since that victory, setting the stage for what looks to be another defining run leading into 2026 - and potentially another WrestleMania headline moment for “The Head of the Table.”

