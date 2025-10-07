×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Roman Reigns Set For WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Appearance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 07, 2025
Roman Reigns Set For WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Appearance

Roman Reigns will make his long-awaited return to action this weekend when “The Tribal Chief” takes on Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth. But new information has emerged about what lies ahead for the Undisputed Champion after the event.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Reigns is set to compete at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29 in San Diego, California. While many expected him to face Seth Rollins in a major singles match, Meltzer reported that WWE plans for Reigns to be part of the WarGames team match instead.

Although fans have eagerly awaited a Reigns versus Rollins showdown, Meltzer suggested the company is holding that match off until 2026, possibly saving it for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. Meltzer said,

“There’s no Roman Reigns/Seth Rollins match before, at the earliest, January, and I doubt January because they’ll both be in the Royal Rumble. I think it’s probably WrestleMania, just as a guess. He’s [Reigns] definitely doing the San Diego show, but he’s not in a singles match in San Diego. He’s in the WarGames… you know, unless they change.”

Reigns last wrestled at WWE Clash in Paris in August, where he defeated Bronson Reed. His upcoming match in Perth will be his first since that victory, setting the stage for what looks to be another defining run leading into 2026 - and potentially another WrestleMania headline moment for “The Head of the Table.”

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

AEW Dynamite

October 7, 2025 at

Jacksonville, Florida, USA

Hashtag: #dynamite

WWE NXT

October 7, 2025 at

Orlando, Florida, USA

Hashtag: #nxt
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Jacksonville, Florida

Oct. 7th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 7th 2025

#nxt

AEW Collision

Jacksonville, Florida

Oct. 8th 2025

#collision

TNA Bound For Glory 2025

Lowell, Massachusetts

Oct. 12th 2025

#bound for glory

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 14th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE Succession

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 15th 2025

#evolve

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy