WWE Raw Viewership Holds Steady Following Record-Low Week On Netflix

Viewership for the September 29 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix remained steady compared to the previous week’s record-low numbers.

According to Netflix’s weekly Tudum report, the show maintained 2.3 million global views and 4.5 million global hours watched within its first seven days. It also marked the third consecutive week that Raw aired at 7 PM Eastern in the United States.

Raw ranked among the Top 10 most-watched programs in six countries, placing eighth globally and eighth in the U.S. The episode’s runtime was slightly shorter than usual at 1 hour and 53 minutes, compared to the recent 1:55 average. Over the last ten weeks, Raw has averaged 2.61 million global views and 5.19 million global hours watched.

The September 29 episode featured a tornado tag team main event between The Usos and the duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, which ended with a surprise appearance from Roman Reigns. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins continued to build momentum for their upcoming Crown Jewel clash during a tense face-to-face segment. Elsewhere, Dominik Mysterio defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Rusev, Rhea Ripley opened the show in a confrontation involving Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY, and Bayley faced off with Roxanne Perez in singles action.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).