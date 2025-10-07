×
Opening Match Announced For WWE NXT Vs TNA Showdown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 07, 2025
The highly anticipated “NXT vs. TNA Showdown” special will open with a blockbuster title-for-title match as DarkState defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against The Hardys, who will be putting their TNA Tag Team titles on the line. WWE confirmed the match announcement earlier today, revealing that the broadcast will begin with this high-stakes winner-take-all encounter.

Dion Lennix and Osiris Griffin of DarkState have been dominant representatives of NXT’s tag division, but they face perhaps their toughest challenge yet in Matt and Jeff Hardy, one of the most decorated tag teams in wrestling history. If victorious, The Hardys would not only capture the NXT Tag Team titles for the first time but also cement another milestone in their storied careers.

Adding to the intrigue, The Dudley Boyz may have an influence on the outcome. Bubba Ray Dudley revealed on social media that he and D-Von will be watching the match from the front row. The legendary duo are set to face The Hardys in a tables match at TNA’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view this Sunday, which has been billed as the final clash between the two iconic teams.

The “NXT vs. TNA Showdown” airs live tonight on The CW at 8 p.m. Eastern, featuring several major cross-promotional matches including:

  • Team NXT (Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Myles Borne & Je’Von Evans) vs. Team TNA (Mike Santana, Frankie Kazarian, Moose & Leon Slater) with Joe Hendry as special guest referee

  • Team NXT (Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker & Lola Vice) vs. Team TNA (Kelani Jordan, The IInspiration & Mara Sade) with Jordynne Grace as special guest referee

  • NXT North American Champion Ethan Page defends against Mustafa Ali

  • Title for title: NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState vs. TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys

