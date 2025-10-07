WWE Superstar Xavier Woods Inks New Deal To Stay With The Company

WWE has secured one of its most experienced stars, as Xavier Woods has reportedly agreed to a new multi-year deal to stay with the company. Fightful Select reports that negotiations between Woods and WWE went right “down to the wire,” with the new contract only finalized in September, the same month his previous deal was set to expire.

The extension keeps one-third of The New Day, one of the most decorated factions in WWE history, firmly in the fold. While all three members, Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E, signed matching extensions back in 2019, the report notes that their current contracts are no longer aligned.

Details regarding Kingston’s contract status were not provided, though it was mentioned that both he and Woods have dealt with injuries in recent years that may have added time to their previous deals, though this has not been confirmed.

In recent months, WWE has seen several talents choose not to renew their contracts, including Jazmyn Nyx, Killer Kross, and Santos Escobar. However, both Woods and Bronson Reed are among the stars who have decided to re-sign with the company.

Woods has been a cornerstone of WWE’s tag team division for nearly a decade as part of The New Day alongside Kingston and Big E. The trio are record-breaking 12-time tag team champions and remain one of the most popular acts in modern WWE. Beyond the ring, Woods has built a strong presence in gaming and digital media as the creator and host of the hit YouTube channel UpUpDownDown, which boasts nearly 2.5 million subscribers.

