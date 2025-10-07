Hikaru Shida Signs New Multi-Year Deal With AEW

More details have surfaced about former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida’s new deal with the company. According to Fightful Select, Shida has signed a multi-year contract with AEW, confirming that one of the cornerstones of the women’s division will remain with the promotion for years to come.

The 37-year-old, who is said to be “well-liked” and was “missed” backstage during her recent absence due to visa issues, recently denied rumors of retirement after starring in a Japanese stage play about a retiring wrestler.

Fightful also noted that her absence from the AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view raised questions internally, but those concerns have since been resolved. Shida is expected to return to the United States and AEW programming soon.

A three-time AEW Women’s World Champion and record-holder for the longest single reign in the title’s history at 372 days, Shida last competed in November 2024 against Kris Statlander. With her contract renewed and visa cleared, “Full Metal” Shida looks ready to rejoin a women’s division now led by Statlander and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).