Tony Khan Explains Why AEW Chose Greensboro For Blood & Guts

EW President Tony Khan has opened up about why the company chose Greensboro, North Carolina, as the host city for this year’s Blood & Guts event, pointing to the city’s iconic place in wrestling history and AEW’s own record-breaking success there.

Speaking with 3NT Wrestling, Khan shared his admiration for Greensboro’s wrestling heritage and the passion of its fans. “We’re bringing Blood and Guts to Greensboro , and AEW has such special memories there. It’s one of the greatest wrestling cities ever, with one of the richest legacies in pro wrestling history,” Khan said. “I’m such a big fan of this sport, and you simply can’t tell the story of wrestling without mentioning Greensboro, North Carolina.”

The North Carolina city has long been a cornerstone of professional wrestling. It was a key hub for Jim Crockett Promotions and the NWA, with the Greensboro Coliseum famously hosting the first five Starrcade events, regarded as the forerunners of modern pay-per-views. The venue also played host to the 1991 Great American Bash tour, which featured a classic WarGames match.

Khan also noted AEW’s more recent connection to the venue, recalling the unforgettable AEW Revolution pay-per-view in March 2024, which featured Sting’s emotional retirement match. “I was so honored that we were able to have one of the best shows in AEW history there. Honestly, my favorite night ever in wrestling was Revolution 2024, Sting’s retirement match in that very same building where we’ll be returning on Wednesday, November 12th,” he said.

AEW’s return to Greensboro follows a run of success in the city that saw the company break multiple records. “We’ve had amazing success in Greensboro, and it just makes sense to go back. AEW holds all the pro wrestling records in the city , the highest attendance, the biggest gate in Greensboro Coliseum history , and it’s incredible that Sting’s retirement match set those records. It’s fitting that such a historic wrestling city hosted a moment that big.”

Khan believes Greensboro is the ideal location for the brutality and emotion that Blood & Guts brings. “And it’s only right that we bring Blood and Guts there next. We’ve spilled plenty of blood and guts in that building before, especially in that match. I know the fans will be fired up for it. Greensboro loves wrestling, and now we know Greensboro loves AEW too,” he added.

Although no matches have been announced for the November 12 show, speculation continues to build that AEW could present its first-ever women’s Blood & Guts match, with the women’s division currently engaged in several heated faction rivalries.