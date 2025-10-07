×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jeff Jarrett Reveals Talks To Bring Bret Hart To TNA Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 07, 2025
Jeff Jarrett Reveals Talks To Bring Bret Hart To TNA Wrestling

During a recent episode of the My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett shared that there had been several conversations through the years about bringing WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart to TNA Wrestling. Jarrett revealed that while there was genuine interest from both sides, Hart was never fully ready to make the move because he was holding out for a WWE return.

“Me and Bret are buddies,” Jarrett said. “We had a good working relationship… ‘Look, Bret, nobody expects you to wrestle. How can we get you involved?’ So those conversations kept ebbing and flowing because I knew there would be an ambassador role in there.”

Jarrett had a clear vision for Hart’s role within the company. He believed “The Excellence of Execution” could bring legitimacy and elevate TNA’s rising homegrown talent, AJ Styles. “My goal is… ‘Brett, you know that your image, if you will, is the excellence of execution.’ I’m like, ‘How can I get Bret to get involved with the product and really first understand who AJ is, and then really give him the rub?’ And maybe Bret would come up, or we’d collaborate on whatever it may be.”

Despite the promising talks, nothing ever materialized. Jarrett admitted that he always sensed Hart’s heart remained with WWE, which proved true when Hart returned to the company for an on-screen reunion with Shawn Michaels during WWE’s counter to TNA’s live Monday night debut. “My gut was right all along that he never wanted to commit to us,” Jarrett said. “I think at the very end of the day, he always had hope and optimism, ‘I’m going to go back to WWE and everything’s going to be alright.’ I just think that was in his brain, and we never would commit.”

Although Bret Hart never appeared in TNA, his eventual WWE return in 2010 gave fans closure. Hart went on to take part in several memorable segments, including a WrestleMania 26 showdown with Vince McMahon.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Jacksonville, Florida

Oct. 7th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 7th 2025

#nxt

AEW Collision

Jacksonville, Florida

Oct. 8th 2025

#collision

TNA Bound For Glory 2025

Lowell, Massachusetts

Oct. 12th 2025

#bound for glory

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 14th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE Succession

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 15th 2025

#evolve

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy