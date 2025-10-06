WWE Monday Night Raw Results - October 6, 2025

Tonight on RAW, Roman Reigns and CM Punk are set to appear, Roxanne Perez takes on Lyra Valkyria, Becky Lynch clashes with Maxxine Dupri and more!

The show kicks off with clips from last week's episode, specifically, from the Tornado Tag Match with Roman Reigns coming to help The Usos from The Vision.

Roman Reigns comes out to the ring. Reigns asks Dallas to acknowledge him but immediately after, Bronson Reed comes out with Paul Heyman. Reigns asks if Reed is just going to stand there and stare at him or if either of them will say something. Heyman says he doesn't know who Reigns has been consulting him in his people skills but he's ruined the whole schtick. Heyman then asks Dallas to acknowledge their Tribal Thief and tells Reigns that Reed is the one person he fears. Heyman says Reed made it so Reigns needed to be stretched out the last time Reed and Reigns locked horns and not once has Reigns ever needed a stretcher to leave the ring nor has a man laid a beating on Reigns like Reed did. Reed gets on the mic and talks about how many members in Reigns' family have never been stretchered out and how embarrassing it must be for Reigns to be stretchered out at the hands of Reed. Reigns asks Heyman what his dad would say - and Reigns replies with "Fight them now" and wants to end this now. Heyman stops Reed and tells him to do it on his schedule. Reigns tells Reed that he's levels above Reed and it'll be when Reigns agrees to it, and tells Reed to let him know when and where. Heyman says they'll meet at Crown Jewel in an Australian Street Fight. Reigns accepts. Heyman and Reed leave, and Reigns calls them bitches and Reed storms the ring. Reigns and Reed start punching each other. Reigns is tossed outside the ring and Reigns connects with a Superman Punch. Reigns clears off the announce desk and security run down to stop Reigns but fail to hold him back. Reigns hits a second Superman Punch and we cut to a commercial after they're broken up by security and officials.

CM Punk, Lyra Valkyria, Iyo Sky are all shown arriving to the venue or walking backstage.

Asuka yells at Adam Pearce backstage. Asuka wants Iyo Sky. Kairi Sane comes in and Asuka tells Sane that tonight Sane will face Sky tonight. Sane starts to cry and says she doesn't want to fight Sky. Asuka yells at Sane and slaps her and Sane tells her she understands and Asuka tells Sane she better win. Asuka leaves and yells at Sane to follow her.

Match 1: Becky Lynch -vs- Maxxine Dupri

We get the bell and we get a lock up. Lynch gets Dupri in the corner and Lynch pushes Dupri who pushes Lynch back. Dupri hits an armdrag and gets Lynch in an arm bar. Lynch flips Dupri over and gets her down on the mat. Lynch gets Dupri in a chinlock and then takes down Dupri with a shoulder tackle. Lynch slaps Dupri and Dupri punches Lynch. Lynch clotheslines Dupri to the mat and then kicks her in the corner. Dupri takes down Lynch and mounts her and punches Lynch. Dupri goes for a dropkick and then hits a somersault off the apron onto Lynch. Lynch throws Dupri into the barricade and then follows that up with a Becksploder into the barriers and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to RAW, Lynch has Dupri in a headlock and Dupri elbows out of the hold but is immediately slammed back down by Lynch. Dupri dodges and elbow and kick and uses a backslide for a two count on Lynch. Lynch and Dupri clothesline each other and both women are laid out. Lynch gets to her feet first and they trade punches and blows in the middle of the ring. Lynch hits an uppercut and a spinning kick. Lynch runs into a pump knee by Dupri. Dupri hits a series of kicks and punches and suplexes Lynch. Lynch blocks a kick and Dupri flips Lynch over and hits an Ankle Lock on Lynch. Lynch sends Dupri into the turnbuckle and then kicks her in the corner. Lynch punches Dupri and then gets on the middle rope and punches Dupri in the corner. Dupri walks out and hits a sitout powerbomb and covers Lynch for a near fall. Dupri climbs the ropes and Lynch knocks her off her feet and then climbs the corner as well. Both women punch each other and Lynch hits a superplex and covers Dupri for a two count. Lynch then gets Dupri in DisArmher but Dupri counters into a pin and Lynch kicks out and tries for an Ankle Lock. Dupri then hits a suplex and a spinning heel kick and covers Lynch for another near fall. Dupri then hits a high cross body from the top rope and Lynch kicks out at two. Dupri tries again and uses the ropes and Lynch kicks out. Lynch kicks Dupri in the face and throws her out of the ring. Lynch slams Dupri's head into the announce desk and then into the apron. Dupri is then tossed into the barricades. Lynch does this several times and then gets in the ref's face. Lynch goes back out and slams Dupri's head into the steel steps. Lynch throws Dupri into the Prime Merch Shelf and then hits her with the giant prime bottle. Lynch gets in the ref's face again and goes back out and slams Dupri's face into the announce desk. Dupri slowly gets back in the ring and Lynch gets counted out.

Winner by Countout: Maxxine Dupri

Roman Reigns walks backstage. The Usos are hanging out and they tell Reigns they have his back at Crown Jewel. Reigns says he's good and he doesn't want their help, especially from Jey Uso. He has his own battle to worry about, and Reigns tells him to keep his eye on the prize and asks Uso why CM Punk is on at the top of the hour. Jey leaves all pissed and Reigns tells Jimmy there is nothing wrong with him taking advice from Reigns.

Lyra Valkyria is warming up and Bayley asks if she can come down with her. Valkyria says sure and they do a handshake and head to the ring.

Match 2: Lyra Valkyria w/Bayley -vs- Roxanne Perez w/Raquel Rodriguez

Perez smacks Valkyria and Valkyria gets Perez down on the mat in a headlock. Perez counters to a leg scissor lock and Valkyria counters that. Perez slaps Valkyria and Valkyria punches Perez and smacks her into the corner. Perez slaps Valkyria again and slams her down using Valkyria's hair. Valkyria trips up Perez and hits a neckbreaker and covers Perez for two. Valkyria gets Perez in an arm bar and Perez tries to flip out of it and Valkyria doesn't let her. Valkyria trips and knees Perez and then covers her for a near fall. Perez connects with some knees to Valkyria's face and then knees her from the middle rope. Valkyria rolls out to the apron and Perez uses the ropes to hyperextend Valkyria's arm and we cut to a break.

Back to the match, Perez has Valkyria on the mat in a submission hold. Perez continues to hyperextend Valkyria's arm. Valkyria punches Perez but Perez doesn't let go. Valkyria slams Valkyria down using her arm and the two roll around in the ring. Valkyria gets Perez on her shoulders but Valkyria counters out and elbows Valkyria's left shoulder. Valkyria hits a belly to back suplex on Perez and both women are laid out. Valkyria clotheslines Perez down then hits two cradle suplexes after a weird cartwheel thing and Valkyria covers Perez for a two count. Valkyria tries for Nightwing and Perez rolls up Valkyria who then rolls up Perez for two. Valkyria climbs the ropes and Rodriguez gets on the distracts the ref. Bayley interferes and Valkyria hits a moonsault on Perez and gets a near fall. Outside the ring, Rodriguez takes out Bayley. Valkyria then attacks Rodriguez and Perez comes out and hits a tornado DDT on Valkyria outside the ring. Perez rolls Valkyria back in the ring and hits PopRox and gets the win.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

Jackie Redmond talks to AJ Styles backstage about his match against John Cena on Saturday. Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh come by and bully Styles. Balor tells Styles he's making a mistake if he's coming for the tag titles with Dragon Lee. Mysterio calls Styles a loser and Styles suggests a six person tag match for tonight.

CM Punk walks backstage and we see Rusev and Adam Pearce yell at each other as Punk makes his way out to the ring after a commercial break.

Penta is approached by Dragon Lee and AJ Styles. Styles asks Penta to be their sixth man. Penta says he's listening and we hear all this commotion backstage. Camera's pan to Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez fighting. Adam Pearce runs in and screams like a lunatic.

CM Punk comes out to the ring. Punk sings with the crowd and asks if Dallas missed him. He says he has a couple things he needs to address. He thanks the crowd for the warm welcome AJ Lee got. He then talks about Crown Jewel and talks about the Cody Rhodes -vs- Seth Rollins match. He says he hasn't been here in two weeks because he promised Rhodes he wouldn't meddle in his business and that he and Lee were celebrating their win over Rollins and Becky Lynch. Punk says he will beat Rollins on Netflix by the end of the year and he's earned the title. He tells Rollins that he's better than him and everyone knows it. Punk says just like he started the year beating Rollins, he will end it becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion. LA Knight comes out to the ring. Knight asks Punk to look in his eyes and to tell him what he sees. Punk says he sees a man who interrupted him. Knight says he's a big man who has blown the doors off of the WWE and he still hasn't gotten the WWE Championship Belt. Knight says Punk used to be known as someone who was always ready to drop a pipebomb and now he's known as a husband and someone who cultivates love. And as good of a husband Punk he is, he's a trash champion. He talks about Punk's five minute reign and then being pinned by Rollins the next two times. Knight says Rollins has never pinned him and Punk tells him and he's also never been a champion. Knight tells Punk he's a two time loser and Knight is a two time winner when it comes to beating Rollins. Knight says he will become champion and Jey Uso interrupts Knight. Uso gets in the ring and says he's finally thinking clearly and he's the one, he's the one who never got his rematch and he's the one next in line. Knight tells Uso his time has passed and it's not Punk's time and that it's now his time. Knight says Uso isn't Roman enough and that he should focus on the Tag Titles. Jimmy Uso comes out and out of nowhere Jey superkicks Knight. Punk asks if The Usos are cool with him because Jey needs to get behind Punk and that maybe Uso should focus on the tag titles because Punk loves Jey Uso but hates little Roman. Jey goes to attack Punk and Jimmy stops him. Punk pushes Jimmy out of the way and punches out Jey. Jimmy then superkicks Punk and The Usos leave the ring.

A video package for Iyo Sky plays where she tells how Asuka broke her heart and their problems aren't because of Rhea Ripley but because of Asuka.

Match 3: Iyo Sky -vs- Kairi Sane w/Asuka

Sky runs across the ring and flies through the ropes and goes for Asuka. Sane runs out and gets Sky off of Asuka and both superstars get back in the ring and the bell rings. Sane attacks Sky and punches her into the corner. Sky gets Sane on the apron and Sane comes off the top rope and Sky gets out of the way. Sane and Sky counter a bunch of quick moves and both try to dropkick each other. Sane and Sky looks torn as they don't want to fight each other. Asuka yells ate Sane and Sane goes after Sky who flips out of the way and dropkicks Sane out of the ring. Sky hits a springboard moonsault to Sane outside the ring and we cut to commercial.

We're back and Sane is hitting Sky with some chops and kicks. Sky kicks Sane away but Sane runs at her and kicks her and then delivers some boots. Sane chokes out Sky in the corner and then body slams her. Sane body slams Sky again and covers her for two and then starts to punch Sky. Sane and Sky trade punches and end up on the corner and Sky lifts Sane onto the top turnbuckle. Sane punches Sky and puts Sky in a leg scissors hold through the ropes. Sane comes off the top rope with a flying forearm and covers Sky for two. Sane gets Sky in a Boston Crab but Sky flips through it double stomps Sky and both competitors are laid out. Sky uppercuts Sane and hits a flapjack. Sky punches Sane from the apron and then climbs the ropes and hits a missile dropkick on Sane and then flips around the ring. Sky misses a meteora and then Sky hits a bridging suplex and Sane kicks out of the hold. Sky goes for a double underhook facebuster but Sane counters and kicks Sky. Sane covers and Sky kicks out. Sane hits an Alabama Slam on Sky and climbs the ropes. Sane is sad, but goes for the Insane Elbow but Sky gets her feet up. Sky then hits a meteora on Sky and climbs the ropes and Asuka gets on the apron. Asuka and Sky battle it out and Sane rolls up Sky and Asuka holds Sane's arms not allowing Sky ti kick out and Sane gets the win.

Winner: Kairi Sane

After the match, Asuka attacks Sky and orders Sane to hit her Insane Elbow on Sky while Asuka holds her down.

Becky Lynch laughs backstage about losing to Maxxine Dupri. Seth Rollins doesn't pay attention and stress at his watch as Paul Heyman sits behind Rollins. Lynch says WWE doesn't deserve her and she loses her mind about her loss. Lynch leaves and Rollins tells Heyman they need to talk and that he HAS to win this Saturday. Heyman says Rollins will win. Rollins asks what happens if he doesn't win, then what happens. Heyman says that's impossible and Rollins cuts him off and asks Heyman what happens if he loses to Cody Rhodes. Heyman says if Rollins loses he throws away everything they've built, Rollins will lose the locker room and the faith in Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Heyman tells Rollins to do himself a favour and not lose. Heyman goes to leave and Rollins stops him and says Heyman left himself out of the equation so what happens. Rollins wants a straight answer and Heyman says if Rollins loses to Rhodes he will have to ask himself why he picked Rollins over Roman Reigns. Heyman leaves Rollins who looks pissed.

Jey Uso talks backstage with Roman Reigns. Jimmy comes in and Jey asks what he's doing here and why he came out there with him. Jey says he is trying to make it as a singles competitor and now they have a tag match and Jey tells Jimmy he better be on his side. Jey leaves and Jimmy tells Reigns that he and Jey are nothing like Reigns and that Reigns is getting in Jey's head. Reigns tells Jimmy when Jey won the WWE Championship he became more like Reigns and less like Jimmy and tells Jimmy to stay out of his brother's way.

Match 4: Penta, Dragon Lee & AJ Styles -vs- The Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)

Styles wants to get something off is chest and gets on the mic but is interrupted by The Judgement Day. Styles and Balor start off. Balor gets Styles in a head lock and gets Styles on his knees. Styles powers out and dropkicks Balor who rolls to the outside. McDonagh and Mysterio run and are taken out too. Styles then takes out Balor, Penta takes out McDonagh and Lee takes out Mysterio. They all flipped out of the ring onto their respective guys and we cut to commercial.

We're back, McDonagh is getting beaten up by Lee. Penta is tagged in and McDonagh gets double teamed. Styles is tagged in and he hits a forearm and covers McDonagh for a two count. Lee is tagged back in and McDonagh is chopped in the corner. McDonagh gets caught in the corner and Lee hits a DragonScrew knocking McDonagh off the middle rope. Lee hits a splash into the corner onto McDonagh and covers McDonagh for a near fall. McDonagh dropkicks Lee as Lee comes off the top rope and Mysterio is tagged in. Mysterio takes down Lee and covers him and Lee kicks out. Mysterio mounts Lee and punches him out. Mysterio punches Lee and then whips him into the corner. Mysterio goes for The Three Amigos and only gets two as Lee rolls him up instead. Mysterio kicks out and then takes Lee to his corner. McDonagh, Balor and Mysterio do quick tags and take turns beating on Lee. McDonagh is now the legal man and he beats down Lee and poses and we cut to another break.

We return to RAW, Mysterio kicks and stomps on Lee. Mysterio punches Lee and flips Mysterio and hits a sitout powerbomb. Penta is tagged in, McDonagh is tagged in and Penta cleans house and takes out each member of The Judgement Day. Penta hits a standing Spanish Fly on McDonagh. Styles and Mysterio are tagged in and Styles takes down Mysterio and slams into him in the corner. Styles hits a spinning sitout powerbomb and covers Mysterio but McDonagh breaks the pin. All six men start fighting. Penta, Lee, McDonagh and Balor are taken out outside the ring. In the ring, Mysterio goes for the 6-1-9 but Rusev runs down and goes after Mysterio. Mysterio dodges a kick and Penta ends up kicking Rusev. In the ring, Styles hits Styles Clash on McDonagh and gets the win.

Winners: AJ Styles, Penta & Dragon Lee

After the match, Styles gets on the announce desk and says his match against John Cena on Saturday doesn't need a story as the story will write itself. He promises it will be slobberknocker.

LA Knight and CM Punk talk backstage and they both agree they don't want to be teammates for the match up next.

Match 5: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) -vs- CM Punk & LA Knight

All four men go at it at the bell. Punk and Knight get the better of The Usos. Knight kicks Jey in the ring and Jey hits Knight back with a spike uppercut. Jey gets kicked in the corner and Knight slams a knee into Jey and then aggressively tags Punk. Punk works on Jey's arm and then tags in Knight but it was more of a slap. Knight then works on Jey's arm but Jey punches Knight and tags in Jimmy. Jimmy is knocked down and punched and gets taken down by a neckbreaker. Knight kicks Jimmy but gets smoked by Jey while the ref is distracted. Jey is tagged in and he and Knight fight outside the ring. Knight is slammed into the steel steps and we get a break.

Back to the Main Event, Jey and Knight fight in the ring and Jimmy is tagged in and Knight is double teamed. Jimmy covers Knight who kicks out and Jimmy then chokes out Knight on the ropes. Jey cheapshots again while the ref was looking elsewhere. Jey is tagged in and Knight is double teamed again. Jey puts Knight in a chinlock and Knight tries to battle out of it. Jey tosses Knight down and Knight crawls to the corner. Jimmy is tagged in and Knight is double teamed again. Jey is tagged back in and Knight gets beaten up some more by The Usos. Jey hits a hip attack on Knight in the corner and goes for a second one and Knight moves and hits a jumping neck breaker laying both Jey and Knight out. Punk and Jimmy are tagged in. Punk punches Jimmy down and then connects with a spinning heel kick. Punk knees Jimmy in the corner and then flattens him on the mat. Punk climbs the ropes and comes off the top rope with a flying elbow. Punk signals for GTS and Jimmy frees himself and kicks Punk. Jey is tagged in and he hits The Uso Splash and Knight breaks the pin. All four men now start fighting. Punk rolls up Jey for a two count and Jey spears Punk. Jey climbs the ropes and Knight then distracts him. Punk hits GTS and Knight tags himself in and steals the pin from Punk.

Winners: LA Knight & CM Punk

Knight laughs at Punk as he exits the ring and goes down the rampway. Punk stands in the ring and watches Knight leave as the show goes off the air.