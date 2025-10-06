Kevin Nash Furious Over WWE Royalty Cuts, Threatens Legal Action

Kevin Nash has voiced his anger over what he describes as a major drop in his WWE royalty payments, claiming the checks have been cut in half and are no longer accompanied by the detailed breakdowns he used to receive. Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said the issues began following WWE’s merger with Endeavor to form TKO Group Holdings, and he is now considering taking legal action.

Nash explained that he recently spoke with fellow Kliq member Sean Waltman (X-Pac) about the situation. “I was talking to Mr. Waltman this week. We had our weekly update. We both got our royalty checks,” Nash said. “I said, ‘Holy fuck.’ I said, ‘the last one was good, this one was rotten.’ I mean, it was half.”

He went on to describe how the transparency of the royalty statements has changed. “When I was making huge money in my royalties, it was broken down. It would say ‘nWo T-shirts,’ ‘nWo women’s T-shirt.’ Now it says ‘nWo intellectual property,’ and there’s just a number. There’s no subcategories,” he revealed.

Frustrated by the sudden changes and the lack of clarity, Nash hinted at taking the matter further. “It’s just, it’s going to be a forensic accounting and I’ll fucking sue them. I mean, that’s just the way it goes,” he said. Nash suggested that the shift in accounting practices may have been intentional after the TKO merger. “It got weird when they sold… If you take all those guys and you cut that in half and put that back on the books, that’s several million dollars.”

WWE officially merged with Endeavor, the parent company of UFC, in September 2023 to form TKO Group Holdings.

