×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Kevin Nash Furious Over WWE Royalty Cuts, Threatens Legal Action

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 06, 2025
Kevin Nash Furious Over WWE Royalty Cuts, Threatens Legal Action

Kevin Nash has voiced his anger over what he describes as a major drop in his WWE royalty payments, claiming the checks have been cut in half and are no longer accompanied by the detailed breakdowns he used to receive. Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said the issues began following WWE’s merger with Endeavor to form TKO Group Holdings, and he is now considering taking legal action.

Nash explained that he recently spoke with fellow Kliq member Sean Waltman (X-Pac) about the situation. “I was talking to Mr. Waltman this week. We had our weekly update. We both got our royalty checks,” Nash said. “I said, ‘Holy fuck.’ I said, ‘the last one was good, this one was rotten.’ I mean, it was half.”

He went on to describe how the transparency of the royalty statements has changed. “When I was making huge money in my royalties, it was broken down. It would say ‘nWo T-shirts,’ ‘nWo women’s T-shirt.’ Now it says ‘nWo intellectual property,’ and there’s just a number. There’s no subcategories,” he revealed.

Frustrated by the sudden changes and the lack of clarity, Nash hinted at taking the matter further. “It’s just, it’s going to be a forensic accounting and I’ll fucking sue them. I mean, that’s just the way it goes,” he said. Nash suggested that the shift in accounting practices may have been intentional after the TKO merger. “It got weird when they sold… If you take all those guys and you cut that in half and put that back on the books, that’s several million dollars.”

WWE officially merged with Endeavor, the parent company of UFC, in September 2023 to form TKO Group Holdings.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE Monday Night RAW

October 6, 2025 at

Dallas, Texas, USA

Hashtag: #raw
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Dallas, Texas

Oct. 6th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Jacksonville, Florida

Oct. 7th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 7th 2025

#nxt

AEW Collision

Jacksonville, Florida

Oct. 8th 2025

#collision

TNA Bound For Glory 2025

Lowell, Massachusetts

Oct. 12th 2025

#bound for glory

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 14th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE Succession

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 15th 2025

#evolve

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy