The Good Brothers Set For NWA Debut In Atlanta On October 17

The National Wrestling Alliance has confirmed the arrival of one of the most accomplished tag teams in modern wrestling.

“The Machine Gun” Karl Anderson and “The Big LG” Luke Gallows, collectively known as The Good Brothers, are set to make their NWA debut on October 17 when the promotion returns to Atlanta’s historic Center Stage. Their first appearance will take place during NWA’s Samhain Part 3 event, which will air as part of NWA Powerrr on Roku, Tuesday nights at 8PM ET on Roku Sports. Tickets for the live show are now available through NWALiveEvents.com.

With championship gold collected across the globe, The Good Brothers bring an impressive résumé to the NWA. The duo has held the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship twice, captured the Impact World Tag Team Titles three times, and are also three-time holders of New Japan’s prestigious IWGP Tag Team Championship.

Their arrival marks a major moment for the NWA as the promotion continues to strengthen its tag team division with proven world-class talent.

