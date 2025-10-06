×
Dave Meltzer Responds After Andrade Disputes AEW Contract Story

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 06, 2025
Dave Meltzer Responds After Andrade Disputes AEW Contract Story

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW President Tony Khan believed Andrade had agreed to a new deal with AEW in late 2023, which is why he continued to feature him prominently on television. However, Andrade’s contract eventually expired, and he chose to return to WWE instead. Meltzer added that while Andrade is a talented performer, his overall appeal has lessened compared to others who possess stronger charisma and speaking ability.

Andrade quickly fired back on Twitter/X, accusing Meltzer of publishing false information without evidence. He explained that he personally thanked Tony Khan after his contract ended and suggested that several of Meltzer’s claims were incorrect.

In response to Andrade’s comments, Meltzer defended his reporting, saying, “Yet he couldn’t identify even one thing inaccurate. When it comes to these things, if you have facts, you respond with facts. If you have no facts, you respond with name calling or fake hyperbole. One of the most valuable lessons you’ll learn about news, politics, or anything.”

Meltzer also elaborated on his reasoning, pointing to how Andrade was booked in the 2023 Continental Classic tournament as clear evidence of Khan’s belief that he would remain with AEW.

“Forgetting about the solid sourcing, let’s look at the facts,” Meltzer explained. “When TK believes someone is leaving, he either takes them off TV (Starks, Fenix, Penta) or closes the program with a key loss to help someone staying (May and Cargill–for Statlander). He wouldn’t on the way out if he’s aware have him beat Danielson, Garcia and Brody King in his last four weeks with the company. The only exception to this is Regal, and TK explained Regal in detail and Regal signed an agreement to get his release that he couldn’t appear on WWE television for one year. TK made his decision, we’ve explained why, and it’s fine. But even if you didn’t know the story of the exit, the booking says very clearly he wasn’t expecting him to leave. If he was, someone else would be in the tourney to get those wins or Garcia would have gotten them so the tourney worked out.”

