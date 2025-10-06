NXT vs TNA ShowDown Main Event Plans Reportedly Leaked

Plans for WWE NXT’s crossover event with TNA Wrestling may have slipped out ahead of time, revealing what could headline the October 7 ShowDown special.

A new report from Fightful Select suggests that the men’s Survivor Series-style elimination match is currently set to close the show. While WWE could still make last-minute adjustments, having this bout positioned as the main event highlights just how significant the NXT vs TNA storyline has become.

The crossover event is packed with high-profile encounters, championship implications, and guest referees representing both promotions. Santino Marella recently confirmed that Joe Hendry will officiate the men’s elimination match, joining Jordynne Grace, who was previously announced as the referee for the women’s contest.

Below is the current card for WWE NXT vs TNA ShowDown:

NXT vs TNA Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

(Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans & Myles Borne vs Mike Santana, Moose, Leon Slater & Frankie Kazarian)

Special Guest Referee: Joe Hendry

NXT vs TNA Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

(Kelani Jordan, Jessie McKay, Cassie Lee & Mara Sadè vs Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker & Lola Vice)

Special Guest Referee: Jordynne Grace

NXT & TNA World Tag Team Championship Match

(The Hardys vs DarkState)

North American Championship Match

(Ethan Page vs Mustafa Ali)

