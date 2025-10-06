×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE To Tape Two Episodes Of NXT In One Night Ahead Of Perth Tour

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 06, 2025
WWE To Tape Two Episodes Of NXT In One Night Ahead Of Perth Tour

WWE is taking a calculated approach this week by taping two episodes of NXT in one night.

According to Bodyslam.net, Tuesday’s taping will include both the October 7 and October 14 episodes, allowing the company to stay ahead of schedule.

The decision comes as WWE prepares for its major international trip to Australia, where SmackDown, Crown Jewel, and RAW will headline a huge “Perth Takeover” week. With key members of the production and talent teams set to travel, the company is pre-recording two weeks of NXT to keep operations running smoothly.

This week’s NXT ShowDown special is already generating buzz thanks to its crossover with TNA Wrestling, and the double taping adds another intriguing layer for fans. From a planning standpoint, it is a practical move that ensures WWE can balance its global schedule without compromising the quality of its weekly programming.

While some fans appreciate the foresight behind the decision, others have expressed curiosity about whether the energy will hold up during the second episode’s airing. Double tapings have delivered mixed results in the past, but WWE appears confident this setup will serve its upcoming international commitments effectively.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE Monday Night RAW

October 6, 2025 at

Dallas, Texas, USA

Hashtag: #raw
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Dallas, Texas

Oct. 6th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Jacksonville, Florida

Oct. 7th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 7th 2025

#nxt

AEW Collision

Jacksonville, Florida

Oct. 8th 2025

#collision

TNA Bound For Glory 2025

Lowell, Massachusetts

Oct. 12th 2025

#bound for glory

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 14th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE Succession

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 15th 2025

#evolve

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy