WWE To Tape Two Episodes Of NXT In One Night Ahead Of Perth Tour

WWE is taking a calculated approach this week by taping two episodes of NXT in one night.

According to Bodyslam.net, Tuesday’s taping will include both the October 7 and October 14 episodes, allowing the company to stay ahead of schedule.

The decision comes as WWE prepares for its major international trip to Australia, where SmackDown, Crown Jewel, and RAW will headline a huge “Perth Takeover” week. With key members of the production and talent teams set to travel, the company is pre-recording two weeks of NXT to keep operations running smoothly.

This week’s NXT ShowDown special is already generating buzz thanks to its crossover with TNA Wrestling, and the double taping adds another intriguing layer for fans. From a planning standpoint, it is a practical move that ensures WWE can balance its global schedule without compromising the quality of its weekly programming.

While some fans appreciate the foresight behind the decision, others have expressed curiosity about whether the energy will hold up during the second episode’s airing. Double tapings have delivered mixed results in the past, but WWE appears confident this setup will serve its upcoming international commitments effectively.

