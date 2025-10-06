×
Justin Credible Seeks Fan Support After Car Accident In Philadelphia

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 06, 2025
Justin Credible Seeks Fan Support After Car Accident In Philadelphia
ChatGPT said:

Former WWE and ECW star Justin Credible, real name PJ Polaco, has turned to fans for help after being involved in a car accident last week.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Polaco revealed that he had been hospitalized in Philadelphia following the accident on Thursday night. After being discharged, he admitted that he was struggling to cover travel expenses to get home.

“I hate to ask. I know a lot of u have certain feelings about me but Thursday night I got into an accident,” Polaco wrote. “I’ve been in Philadelphia at a hospital since then. I’ve been discharged, but I don’t have gas money to get home or tolls if there’s any way you guys can bless me.”

This latest plea for assistance comes amid Polaco’s long-running and highly public battle with addiction. The former ECW World Heavyweight Champion has been open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol, facing multiple arrests and undergoing several WWE-sponsored rehab programs over the years.

Polaco has previously credited WWE for supporting his recovery journey and praised figures such as Diamond Dallas Page and Jake “The Snake” Roberts for their guidance. Despite periods of sobriety, he has openly acknowledged relapses, describing the battle as one of the toughest challenges of his life.

Best known for his time in ECW and as Aldo Montoya in WWE, Polaco’s career featured notable success, including eight reigns as WWE Hardcore Champion and two ECW World Tag Team Championship wins alongside Lance Storm. Though he has officially retired multiple times, he has continued to make appearances across the independent wrestling scene.

You can view his social media post below.

