John Cena Final Opponent Revealed For Farewell Match

John Cena’s opponent for his final professional wrestling match has reportedly been decided, and it is set to be none other than the “Ring General” GUNTHER. According to Dave Meltzer, the former World Heavyweight Champion has been chosen to face Cena in his farewell bout, which will headline a special Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington, D.C.

The report suggests that WWE may introduce a storyline tournament to crown Cena’s final challenger, but internally, GUNTHER is already listed as the confirmed opponent. Meltzer wrote, “Multiple sources over the last two days have confirmed the name, and the WWE internal listing for the Saturday Night Main Event currently lists that as the only match on the show. Two sources have confirmed that the latest plan is for a tournament to be announced, possibly by Paul Levesque, with top wrestlers competing to become Cena’s last opponent. But multiple have confirmed that however it plays out, Gunther is the person chosen for the match.”

If finalized, the match will mark a monumental clash between generations, pitting WWE’s longtime franchise player against one of its most dominant and respected modern stars. It is a fitting close to Cena’s career, which has been centered on elevating the next wave of talent.

Since joining the main roster, GUNTHER has built an unmatched legacy. His record-breaking 666-day reign as Intercontinental Champion helped restore the title’s prestige, and his two reigns as World Heavyweight Champion have solidified his status as one of WWE’s premier main event competitors.

