Alberto Del Rio Reveals Why Vince McMahon Considered Him A Favorite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 05, 2025
Alberto Del Rio spent several years in WWE before leaving in 2016, and during that time he developed a strong working relationship with Vince McMahon. The former World Champion has now shared new insight into why McMahon regarded him as one of his favorites.

In an interview with Eduardo Bates, Del Rio praised McMahon as the creative mind behind WWE’s golden era and credited him with shaping the modern wrestling industry. He said that many people fail to understand just how influential McMahon has been, describing him as the true mastermind of professional wrestling.

Del Rio explained that McMahon favored him for his dedication, professionalism, and ability to connect with the audience, adding that few could control a crowd’s emotions the way he could.

“Vince created all the characters, the entire golden era of WWE exists because of him. What most people don’t know, because they really don’t know him, is that he’s the mastermind behind the industry. Everything we have in wrestling today exists thanks to him. I was always one of his favorites because of my dedication, professionalism, and effectiveness, because Alberto Del Rio can do whatever he wants with the crowd. He makes them believe, makes them feel that what’s happening in the ring is real, exactly as he intends it to be.”

