Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 05, 2025
Matt Riddle Turns Heel, Declares “The King Of Bros Is Dead”

Matt Riddle has shed his long-time “King of Bros” persona and embraced a darker side, now going by the name “The Rude Dude.”

The former MLW World Champion completed his heel turn at MLW Slaughterhouse on Saturday night in Long Beach, California, defeating Alex Hammerstone in controversial fashion after landing a low blow. Following the match, Riddle verbally attacked the crowd and the commentary team, making his new attitude clear for all to see.

“Well, looky looky, what do we got here? Another beta with a microphone. Why don’t you get your little dong energy out of here,” Riddle snapped at MLW commentator Joe Dombrowski.

He continued, unleashing on the fans. “I used to think wrestling fans were awesome, I used to think that you actually had a brain between your ears. But at the end of the day, what I’ve come to conclusion is: That you guys are a bunch of morons, bro. I’ve been working my ass off just so some fat piece of trash can sit at home in his mom’s basement, go on X, and talk that s–t? Been there done that.”

The crowd turned on him instantly, raining boos as Riddle encouraged them to keep it coming. Before his shocking turn, the audience had been split, with chants of “Let’s go Riddle” and “Riddle sucks” echoing through the venue.

Riddle ended his tirade by declaring, “I’m going to leave with this: The King of Bros is dead and this is the era of The Rude Dude.”

This marks a significant shift for Riddle, who lost the MLW World Championship last month at Fightland when Mads Krule Krugger cashed in his title match contract during Riddle’s bout with Donovan Dijak to turn it into a three-way match.

“I certainly didn’t expect that from the bro,” said MLW commentator and former MMA fighter Tom Lawlor following the match.

Earlier this year, Riddle made headlines after a public dispute with Global Wrestling Kingdom, who accused him of no-showing an event and failing to return his deposit. Riddle denied wrongdoing, stating the travel arrangements were unreasonable, and later confirmed that the money had been returned.

MLW Slaughterhouse 2025 is now available to watch in full on YouTube.

