WWE Superstar Sets $10,000 Cameo Price, Becomes Most Expensive On Platform

WWE Superstar Tama Tonga is making headlines for his sky-high pricing on Cameo. The Bloodline enforcer has set his business video rate at a jaw-dropping $10,000, making him the single most expensive user on the platform. For fans wanting something more affordable, a personal video from Tonga costs $100, a much more typical rate by comparison.

According to his Cameo profile, Tonga’s last video was completed in 2023 before his WWE signing, with 36 five-star reviews praising his work. His average video runs just over a minute, but his new pricing puts him in a category far above the usual celebrity or athlete offerings on the platform.

Tama Tonga officially joined WWE in April 2024, debuting as part of The Bloodline alongside his brother, Tonga Loa. The duo, known as the “MFTs,” were introduced as enforcers for the new Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, and quickly made their mark with brutal attacks and dominant performances.

However, Tonga’s rise was cut short by an injury that has sidelined him since April. While his brother has remained active beside Sikoa, fans are still waiting for word on when Tama Tonga will make his return to the ring.

