Ridge Holland Shares First Update Following Foot Surgery

Ridge Holland has shared his first update following surgery for a serious foot injury that occurred while wrestling for TNA Wrestling as part of the ongoing crossover storyline with WWE NXT. The NXT star posted a video to social media on Saturday, appearing upbeat and determined as he begins his recovery journey.

Holland, who sustained the injury during a match against Moose at a TNA television taping in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, reflected on the setback with honesty and resilience. In the video, he said, “So just laying here, just taking me painkillers, taking me some lovely hydrocodone, which takes the edge off slightly.” He also acknowledged the unfortunate timing, noting that he was finally building momentum before the injury struck.

“For the past seven years it’s been a bit of a bumpy ride with the wrestling business. Just as I start to get rolling something happens, same again this time. TNA, a couple of good matches and then this happens. But again, we heal, we recover, we march forward and I’m looking forward to coming back and getting in the best shape of my life.”

Holland ended his message with an inspirational note, explaining that he hopes his journey serves as motivation for others. “I’m using all these injuries and all these ups and downs. I’m using it as a lesson to my kids and anyone else that wants to take notice that it doesn’t matter what happens to you, really. There’s always a way back if you just believe.”

The injury occurred when Holland landed awkwardly on his left leg, prompting the match to be stopped immediately. He was assisted backstage and later confirmed he had suffered a Lisfranc injury, a severe mid-foot condition that typically requires surgery and an extensive recovery time of six months to a year. The surgery was successfully completed on Friday.