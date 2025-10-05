×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Ridge Holland Shares First Update Following Foot Surgery

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 05, 2025
Ridge Holland Shares First Update Following Foot Surgery

Ridge Holland has shared his first update following surgery for a serious foot injury that occurred while wrestling for TNA Wrestling as part of the ongoing crossover storyline with WWE NXT. The NXT star posted a video to social media on Saturday, appearing upbeat and determined as he begins his recovery journey.

Holland, who sustained the injury during a match against Moose at a TNA television taping in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, reflected on the setback with honesty and resilience. In the video, he said, “So just laying here, just taking me painkillers, taking me some lovely hydrocodone, which takes the edge off slightly.” He also acknowledged the unfortunate timing, noting that he was finally building momentum before the injury struck.

“For the past seven years it’s been a bit of a bumpy ride with the wrestling business. Just as I start to get rolling something happens, same again this time. TNA, a couple of good matches and then this happens. But again, we heal, we recover, we march forward and I’m looking forward to coming back and getting in the best shape of my life.”

Holland ended his message with an inspirational note, explaining that he hopes his journey serves as motivation for others. “I’m using all these injuries and all these ups and downs. I’m using it as a lesson to my kids and anyone else that wants to take notice that it doesn’t matter what happens to you, really. There’s always a way back if you just believe.”

The injury occurred when Holland landed awkwardly on his left leg, prompting the match to be stopped immediately. He was assisted backstage and later confirmed he had suffered a Lisfranc injury, a severe mid-foot condition that typically requires surgery and an extensive recovery time of six months to a year. The surgery was successfully completed on Friday.

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 5th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Dallas, Texas

Oct. 6th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Jacksonville, Florida

Oct. 7th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 7th 2025

#nxt

AEW Collision

Jacksonville, Florida

Oct. 8th 2025

#collision

TNA Bound For Glory 2025

Lowell, Massachusetts

Oct. 12th 2025

#bound for glory

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 14th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE Succession

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 15th 2025

#evolve

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy