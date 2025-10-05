×
Cedric Alexander’s TNA Contract Nearing Expiration Ahead Of Bound For Glory

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 05, 2025
Cedric Alexander's TNA Contract Nearing Expiration Ahead Of Bound For Glory

Cedric Alexander’s time with TNA Wrestling could soon be coming to an end, according to a new report.

Fightful Select revealed that Alexander has been working under a short-term agreement that is expected to expire around the time of TNA’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view next Sunday. The report added that TNA management is hopeful of securing a new deal to keep Alexander with the company.

It was also noted that several other contracts within TNA are set to expire around the same period, but the company is actively working to renew those talents to maintain roster stability.

Alexander first appeared for TNA during the June 20 Impact TV tapings, where he confronted Mustafa Ali. Since then, he has competed in eight matches for the promotion and is set to wrestle again on this week’s Bound for Glory go-home edition of Impact. However, no match has yet been announced for him at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Before joining TNA, Alexander’s WWE tenure ended earlier this year in February. The following month, he publicly expressed interest in potentially joining AEW’s Hurt Syndicate.

