Killer Kross Set For MLW Return At Lucha De Los Muertos

Killer Kross is set to make his long-awaited return to MLW.

During Saturday’s Slaughterhouse event, a video package aired teasing Kross’s comeback, confirming that he will appear at MLW’s upcoming show, Lucha de los Muertos. The event, presented in partnership with Don Gato Tequila, is scheduled for November 20 in Charleston, South Carolina.

The teaser featured visuals from a music video that Kross had released shortly after parting ways with WWE in August. It concluded by flashing the words “Killer Kross fights in MLW,” signaling that Kross will be competing at the show.

Kross last competed in WWE at SummerSlam, where he was defeated by Sami Zayn. His contract ended soon after, officially making him a free agent. Despite rumors that his release might be part of a storyline, Kross has remained active on the independent circuit, wrestling for promotions such as DEFY and WrestlePro. Most recently, he teamed with JD Drake on Friday to face Darby Allin and Steven Borden, who was making his professional wrestling debut.