×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Killer Kross Set For MLW Return At Lucha De Los Muertos

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 05, 2025
Killer Kross Set For MLW Return At Lucha De Los Muertos

Killer Kross is set to make his long-awaited return to MLW.

During Saturday’s Slaughterhouse event, a video package aired teasing Kross’s comeback, confirming that he will appear at MLW’s upcoming show, Lucha de los Muertos. The event, presented in partnership with Don Gato Tequila, is scheduled for November 20 in Charleston, South Carolina.

The teaser featured visuals from a music video that Kross had released shortly after parting ways with WWE in August. It concluded by flashing the words “Killer Kross fights in MLW,” signaling that Kross will be competing at the show.

Kross last competed in WWE at SummerSlam, where he was defeated by Sami Zayn. His contract ended soon after, officially making him a free agent. Despite rumors that his release might be part of a storyline, Kross has remained active on the independent circuit, wrestling for promotions such as DEFY and WrestlePro. Most recently, he teamed with JD Drake on Friday to face Darby Allin and Steven Borden, who was making his professional wrestling debut.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 5th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Dallas, Texas

Oct. 6th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Jacksonville, Florida

Oct. 7th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 7th 2025

#nxt

AEW Collision

Jacksonville, Florida

Oct. 8th 2025

#collision

TNA Bound For Glory 2025

Lowell, Massachusetts

Oct. 12th 2025

#bound for glory

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 14th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE Succession

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 15th 2025

#evolve

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy