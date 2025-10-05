AJ Styles Attends UFC 320, Calls The Event “Phenomenal”

AJ Styles made his presence known during the much talked about UFC 320 event, ensuring the night lived up to his “Phenomenal” reputation.

TKO’s official Twitter account shared a video of Styles at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, confirming that the WWE Superstar was in attendance for the high-profile card.

In true AJ Styles fashion, “The Face That Runs The Place” hyped up the night before the fights began, declaring, “What’s up, guys? The Phenomenal AJ Styles is here at UFC 320. It’s going to be phenomenal.”

The event featured Alex Pereira facing Magomed Ankalaev in the main event, with Pereira ultimately emerging victorious, evening their record at one win each.

Styles was not the only WWE name spotted at UFC events this year. Stars such as Stephanie Vaquer and Drew McIntyre have also been seen supporting the action, highlighting the growing connection between the two worlds.