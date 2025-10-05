×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AJ Styles Attends UFC 320, Calls The Event “Phenomenal”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 05, 2025
AJ Styles Attends UFC 320, Calls The Event “Phenomenal”

AJ Styles made his presence known during the much talked about UFC 320 event, ensuring the night lived up to his “Phenomenal” reputation.

TKO’s official Twitter account shared a video of Styles at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, confirming that the WWE Superstar was in attendance for the high-profile card.

In true AJ Styles fashion, “The Face That Runs The Place” hyped up the night before the fights began, declaring, “What’s up, guys? The Phenomenal AJ Styles is here at UFC 320. It’s going to be phenomenal.”

The event featured Alex Pereira facing Magomed Ankalaev in the main event, with Pereira ultimately emerging victorious, evening their record at one win each.

Styles was not the only WWE name spotted at UFC events this year. Stars such as Stephanie Vaquer and Drew McIntyre have also been seen supporting the action, highlighting the growing connection between the two worlds.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 5th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Dallas, Texas

Oct. 6th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Jacksonville, Florida

Oct. 7th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 7th 2025

#nxt

AEW Collision

Jacksonville, Florida

Oct. 8th 2025

#collision

TNA Bound For Glory 2025

Lowell, Massachusetts

Oct. 12th 2025

#bound for glory

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 14th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE Succession

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 15th 2025

#evolve

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy