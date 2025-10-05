×
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 05, 2025
AEW Title Tuesday Set For Jacksonville As Huge Matches Confirmed

AEW is gearing up for a special edition of Dynamite this Tuesday, October 7, 2025, as “Title Tuesday” returns to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The show will air live on TBS at 8pm ET and marks the beginning of a two-night AEW event in Jacksonville, with a follow-up episode of Collision set for Wednesday, October 8.

One of the standout matches confirmed for the event will see PAC go head-to-head with Orange Cassidy in their first singles clash since 2022. To ensure a decisive outcome, both of their respective factions, the Death Riders and The Conglomeration, have been banned from ringside.

Also announced is Jon Moxley versus Tomohiro Ishii, a hard-hitting encounter that came together after Ishii called out Moxley on a previous episode of Dynamite. Fans can expect a brutal contest between two of wrestling’s most physical competitors.

Adding further intrigue to the card, a Double Jeopardy Eliminator tag team match will feature Bandido and Brody King taking on Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita. The stipulations carry major stakes: if Bandido or King score the win, they will earn a shot at Okada’s Unified Championship. However, if Okada and Takeshita come out on top, they will secure a future AEW Tag Team Title opportunity.

The evening will also see AEW World Champion Hangman Page and Samoa Joe meet face-to-face following their recent brawl on Dynamite. This confrontation serves as the final build to their anticipated World Title match at WrestleDream, setting the stage for what promises to be an explosive showdown.

