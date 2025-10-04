×
Steven Borden Makes Pro Wrestling Debut Alongside JD Drake

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 04, 2025
Sting’s son, Steven Borden, has officially stepped into the wrestling ring for his professional debut.

Borden competed on Friday night, teaming with JD Drake of The Workhorsemen to take on Darby Allin and Killer Kross. The match was part of 52W Hardway, a unique event blending art, music, and professional wrestling. The project was curated by Darby Allin, renowned artist Raymond Pettibon, and AEW’s Charlie Ramone. While the exhibition runs for two weeks, live wrestling is featured exclusively on October 3 and 10.

For his debut, Borden kept things simple, wearing plain black pants and no face paint. Fans may remember him previously portraying Wolfpac Sting during his father’s emotional retirement match against The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution 2024.

ARTnews covered the show and shared a post on Instagram, stating:

“Last night, live wrestling took over 52 Walker. As part of the gallery’s newest exhibition, a showing of Raymond Pettibon’s wrestling drawings, Pettibon’s friend and former two-time AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin staged matches inside a ring installed in the gallery. He was joined by Killer Kross, Steven Borden, Sid Ellington, Kiran Grey, and Timothy Thatcher, with Los Angeles band Purest Form opening the night.⁠ Organized by Ebony L. Haynes, the two-week presentation, part exhibition, part event, centers on Pettibon’s critique American myths of masculinity, power, and spectacle.⁠ Catch the next and final match on October 10 at 52 Walker, and follow ARTnews for more.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ARTnews (@artnews)

