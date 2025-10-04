Torrie Wilson Reveals Awkward Early Encounter With Lita In WWE

During the early-to-mid 2000s, WWE’s women’s division was a very different environment from what fans see today. At that time, success was often measured by looks and sex appeal rather than in-ring skill or athletic performance.

One star who thrived in that era was Torrie Wilson, who joined WWE in 2001 following the company’s acquisition of WCW. Recently, the WWE Hall of Famer appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to reflect on how things felt in the women’s locker room after the WCW invasion storyline.

“Back then, you have all these people in WWE that are probably wondering if they're gonna have their job for much longer because of this influx of WCW people that just came in,” Wilson said. “You know, I heard all of these horror stories about some of the hazing that people have gotten. So, I was just like, push through the shyness and make sure everyone knows you appreciate them and you're glad to be there.”

When asked whether she personally experienced any hazing, Wilson said that for the most part, her time was positive, though not without a few bumps early on.

“I mean, a little in the girl’s locker room. Deborah didn’t like me. I think she thought I was after her guy, which I wasn’t, but she seemed to think I was. Lita, too. She took a long while to warm up. We had to shoot a pay-per-view poster together. I was like, ‘hi Lita,’ she didn’t even say hi back. She didn’t talk to me all day. But now, God, I love her, I love her to death now.”

Over the course of the interview, Wilson also reflected on whether she would fit into the modern women’s locker room and spoke about how the role of female valets has largely disappeared in today’s wrestling landscape.