Booker T Fires Back After Reports Criticize His Jade Cargill Comments

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 04, 2025
Booker T Fires Back After Reports Criticize His Jade Cargill Comments

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has drawn attention once again after comments he made about Jade Cargill’s recent SmackDown match. Booker previously suggested that Cargill’s time in AEW contributed to the missteps seen during the bout, but now he appears to be mocking the backlash that followed.

Taking to Twitter, Booker posted, “#BREAKINGNEWS According to sources, several talent in WWE, TNA, and even AEW are baffled people still believe what they read online.” His message was a clear response to a Fightful Select report claiming that wrestlers across WWE, AEW, and TNA were confused by Booker’s remarks about Cargill being “fresh off AEW.”

Many fans had pointed out that Cargill has already wrestled more matches in WWE than she ever did during her AEW tenure, while others defended Booker’s comments as an honest assessment from a veteran perspective.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker expanded on his remarks, explaining that the botched moments were mainly due to miscommunication and unfamiliarity between the competitors.

“You could tell there was a lot of miscommunication in the match, as well. For me, it’s no different than what we do at Reality of Wrestling with girls and triple threats. Trying to put the girls in the best position to be comfortable in the ring is the most important thing.”

Booker went on to analyze the match dynamics, noting the different levels of experience between Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, and Nia Jax.

“You have NIL talent in Tiffany Stratton. You have Jade Cargill, who is pretty much just fresh off her AEW run. Just think about the time in AEW for her. She probably didn’t learn a whole lot. No disrespect or anything, but she was put on a wing and never really got a chance to wrestle anybody. Right?”

