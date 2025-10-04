×
MVP Reveals He Convinced Bobby Lashley Not To Re-Sign With WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 04, 2025
Bobby Lashley may still have been competing in WWE today if not for MVP convincing him to take a different path.

In a recent interview with James Varsallone, MVP revealed that he was the one who encouraged Lashley not to re-sign with WWE.

“I told Bobby when we were still at WWE, I was the one that said, ‘Let’s not re-sign,’ because Shelton had been released. I said, ‘Don’t re-sign. I’m not going to re-sign. Let’s get together, get Shelton and go to AEW.’

“It took a little convincing and Bobby came on board and Tony has been gracious enough to let us get the band back together and continue.”

Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin officially arrived in AEW in 2024, with Lashley and Benjamin going on to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

MVP also praised AEW President Tony Khan during the conversation, noting that he has been a pleasure to work with and has given The Hurt Syndicate the platform to finish what they started.

