Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 04, 2025
WWE Hall of Famer “Nobody Liked Matt Borne. He Was Just A Sh**ty Person”

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. reflected on his time teaming with Matt Borne during a recent episode of his “Everybody’s Got A Pod” podcast. DiBiase spoke candidly about their working relationship both inside and outside of the ring.

On teaming with Matt Borne, DiBiase recalled:
“It was one of those things where Matt and I were compatible in the ring. And quite frankly, the other thing is that I think what Matt understood is that, ‘If there’s a leader in this team, it ain’t you.’ It was me. Matt was a good hand, but just, gosh, nobody liked him. He was just a sh**ty person.”

Speaking on Borne’s ability as a performer, DiBiase continued:
“He could really go. And I do not know , and maybe, obviously, he knew that too. And I do not know what the deal was, whether he was trying to use that as a reason for, ‘We’re going to do this my way.’ And of course, if he was tagging with me, I said, ‘We’re not going to do it your way. We’re going to do it my way.’ Because I was the senior guy. Or I should say, maybe the more established guy.

“And I would even tell him, I said, ‘Hey, I’m welcome to any ideas you have.’ I mean, it’s not like I’m not going to be the Gestapo out there. And we managed to have a very good business relationship. Put it that way.”

