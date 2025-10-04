×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jimmy Wang Yang Speaks On Refusing To Take Part In Chris Benoit Tribute

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 04, 2025
Jimmy Wang Yang Speaks On Refusing To Take Part In Chris Benoit Tribute

Former WWE star Jimmy Wang Yang recently spoke with Cheap Heat Productions and addressed the dark legacy of Chris Benoit, who tragically murdered his wife Nancy and their young son Daniel before taking his own life. Yang did not hold back when sharing his perspective on the matter.

“Usually I say no comment to this person, you know, like I don’t care anything about his wrestling ability now. Like, what he did disqualifies him to me as a wrestler.”

Recalling the day the news broke, Yang described how Vince McMahon informed the roster about the situation. “Vince announced what happened. He said he found Chris dead along with his wife and his kid. I looked directly at Brian Kendrick and said, ‘Yep, he finally did it, huh?’ Like, he finally snapped and did that horrible act. And Brian, we both thought the same thing from our previous experience with him. But after that I was like, ‘No, I don’t want to think that.’ He did have this mansion in Atlanta, maybe somebody robbed him and killed him and his family. It was crazy mixed emotions at that time.”

Yang also revealed his discomfort with WWE’s immediate response. “Then the next day they say, ‘Hey, we’re going to do a tribute show to Chris.’ My gut felt weird. I’m like, I don’t know if I want to do a tribute match to Chris Benoit. I need to see more facts about what happened. During the day, things started to leak out, and I no-showed SmackDown because I didn’t want to be part of anything associated with what happened. If I got that feeling, I wasn’t going. I just didn’t feel comfortable. I had a bad feeling about what happened. I no-showed SmackDown and kind of got in trouble, but then it got cleared after everything came out. I just didn’t want to be part of it. So, personally, I don’t give a sh*t what wrestling match he did or all this other stuff. I don’t care. The last thing he did, that’s what sticks with me.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 5th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Dallas, Texas

Oct. 6th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Jacksonville, Florida

Oct. 7th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 7th 2025

#nxt

AEW Collision

Jacksonville, Florida

Oct. 8th 2025

#collision

TNA Bound For Glory 2025

Lowell, Massachusetts

Oct. 12th 2025

#bound for glory

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 14th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE Succession

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 15th 2025

#evolve

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy