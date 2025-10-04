Matt Riddle Reveals Wild Brock Lesnar Moment At Elimination Chamber

Former WWE star Matt Riddle recently spoke with TMZ.com and shared a candid story about working with Brock Lesnar during the 2022 Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia.
“I’ve worked with Brock a couple times. At Elimination Chamber in Saudi, he literally forgot what number he was supposed to come out, punched the plexiglass door, which isn’t like super strong. Like, I can kick through it, but you’re not supposed to. And then he just bumrushed. He cut the match by 15 minutes. He’s like, ‘Oh, sell! F5!’
Paul Heyman pretended like it didn’t happen or he was like, ‘Oh, that was my mistake.’ And it’s like, ‘No, it wasn’t.’ It’s f*cking him, dude. Like, he just went into business for himself.”
Orlando, Florida
Oct. 5th 2025
Dallas, Texas
Oct. 6th 2025
Jacksonville, Florida
Oct. 7th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Oct. 7th 2025
Jacksonville, Florida
Oct. 8th 2025
Lowell, Massachusetts
Oct. 12th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Oct. 14th 2025
Independence, Missouri
Oct. 15th 2025
Independence, Missouri
Oct. 15th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Oct. 15th 2025
Leave a Comment ()