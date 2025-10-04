×
Matt Riddle Reveals Wild Brock Lesnar Moment At Elimination Chamber

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 04, 2025
Matt Riddle Reveals Wild Brock Lesnar Moment At Elimination Chamber

Former WWE star Matt Riddle recently spoke with TMZ.com and shared a candid story about working with Brock Lesnar during the 2022 Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

“I’ve worked with Brock a couple times. At Elimination Chamber in Saudi, he literally forgot what number he was supposed to come out, punched the plexiglass door, which isn’t like super strong. Like, I can kick through it, but you’re not supposed to. And then he just bumrushed. He cut the match by 15 minutes. He’s like, ‘Oh, sell! F5!’

Paul Heyman pretended like it didn’t happen or he was like, ‘Oh, that was my mistake.’ And it’s like, ‘No, it wasn’t.’ It’s f*cking him, dude. Like, he just went into business for himself.”

