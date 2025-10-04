×
Big Matches Including Last Man Standing Confirmed For 10/10 WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 04, 2025
Big Matches Including Last Man Standing Confirmed For 10/10 WWE SmackDown

WWE has a major week ahead with SmackDown heading overseas for a huge international stop.

The October 3 edition of SmackDown took place in Cincinnati, Ohio, but the October 10 episode will see WWE land at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, where fans are set for a loaded card of matches and storylines.

One of the biggest announcements from this week’s show came when Damian Priest, continuing his heated rivalry with Aleister Black, accepted a challenge for a Last Man Standing match. With both men known for their hard-hitting styles, the stipulation guarantees a brutal battle where anything can happen.

The WWE Tag Team Titles will also be on the line as The Street Profits get another opportunity against the Wyatt Sicks. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford were in the middle of a backstage promo when the eerie group interrupted, delivering a chilling warning that family is everything to them.

Sami Zayn will defend the WWE United States Championship once again in his popular Open Challenge format. In addition, Giulia will team with Kiana James to face Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton, a match made official during this week’s tense contract signing segment.

SmackDown’s Perth debut promises to be one of the most unique and action-packed episodes of the year.

