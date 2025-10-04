AEW Dynamite Ratings Drop Despite Andrade’s Shocking Return

The October 1, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite delivered a night full of standout moments, highlighted by the shocking return of Andrade after nearly two years away. Despite the buzz surrounding his comeback, the show experienced a notable decline in overall viewership.
Dave Meltzer reported that Dynamite averaged 465,000 viewers for the night, marking a 16.1 percent drop from the 554,000 who tuned in on September 24.
In the crucial P18–49 demographic, the program slipped from a 0.11 rating to 0.09, representing an 18.2 percent decrease. These numbers only reflect traditional cable viewership and do not account for additional audiences watching via streaming on MAX.
Orlando, Florida
Oct. 5th 2025
Dallas, Texas
Oct. 6th 2025
Jacksonville, Florida
Oct. 7th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Oct. 7th 2025
Jacksonville, Florida
Oct. 8th 2025
Lowell, Massachusetts
Oct. 12th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Oct. 14th 2025
Independence, Missouri
Oct. 15th 2025
Independence, Missouri
Oct. 15th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Oct. 15th 2025
