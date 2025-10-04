AEW Dynamite Ratings Drop Despite Andrade’s Shocking Return

The October 1, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite delivered a night full of standout moments, highlighted by the shocking return of Andrade after nearly two years away. Despite the buzz surrounding his comeback, the show experienced a notable decline in overall viewership.

Dave Meltzer reported that Dynamite averaged 465,000 viewers for the night, marking a 16.1 percent drop from the 554,000 who tuned in on September 24.

In the crucial P18–49 demographic, the program slipped from a 0.11 rating to 0.09, representing an 18.2 percent decrease. These numbers only reflect traditional cable viewership and do not account for additional audiences watching via streaming on MAX.

