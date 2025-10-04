×
Andrade Release Sparks Questions Over WWE Wellness Policy Enforcement

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 04, 2025
Andrade’s second stint in WWE ended under controversy, with reports suggesting that his release was tied to repeated violations of the company’s Wellness Policy. However, the way WWE handled the matter has raised questions about how consistently and fairly the policy is enforced.

PWInsider reported that Andrade was let go due to “numerous” Wellness Policy violations over the past year. Yet, as noted by Luchablog, the use of the word “numerous” seems questionable. If Andrade had indeed failed multiple tests, the policy should have triggered suspensions of 30 or 90 days, but Andrade’s WWE match record shows no such gaps in his schedule that would indicate time served under suspension.

Luchablog argued that this inconsistency makes WWE’s Wellness Policy look selective rather than protective. The system was originally designed to safeguard wrestlers’ health and ensure fairness, but it now appears to be enforced only when it benefits the company. “Numerous means WWE is burying WWE nearly as much as they’re burying AEW,” they stated. “How effective is a policy that allows someone to accumulate numerous violations without being suspended?”

The criticism continued, with suggestions that WWE may be stockpiling failed test records without acting on them. According to Luchablog, this practice is both unethical and dangerous, as such information could eventually be leaked or used against the company. “You really don’t want to have that information on hand unless you’re going to do something with it,” they warned, adding that keeping files of failed drug tests without enforcement could create future legal and reputational problems.

The situation has reignited debate among fans and analysts over whether WWE’s Wellness Policy is genuinely focused on protecting talent or if it has become another tool of corporate convenience.

