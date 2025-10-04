Mustafa Ali Reveals Shawn Michaels’ Role In His Emotional NXT Promo

Mustafa Ali has shared new insight into his recent NXT return and the promo that set up his upcoming title match against Ethan Page.

On Tuesday’s episode of NXT, Ali confronted the North American Champion and secured a match for the title at next week’s NXT vs. TNA Showdown. During the promo, Ali recalled being promised a title shot in 2023 that never happened after his WWE release.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo, Ali explained that he originally wanted to deliver a version of the promo more in line with his current persona, but Shawn Michaels urged him to take a more personal approach.

Ali said:

“It wasn’t that I wasn’t comfortable with it, it’s just that I feel like I’ve said this before and I’m at a stage in my career, especially with TNA, where I feel like I’ve presented this politician, very powerful, very confident individual that kind of condescendingly weaves and snakes his way into the match. So, when I got there, I did meet with Shawn and I kind of pitched a different version of the same promo but what I thought would be more in line with (his current character).”

Michaels advised him to trust the original direction:

“He pulled me aside with the writer. He goes, ‘I’m telling you, you got to be real on this one. You got to let people know what happened. You got to trust me on this. Start off how you want, but then midway through just take the mask off and look him dead in the eye and tell everybody what happened.’ He’s like, ‘I’m telling you, you got to trust me.’”

Ali admitted he doubted the advice at first, but once he was in the ring he realized the impact it had with the crowd.

“I thought he was wrong initially and then I went out and as I’m cutting the promo I myself started to feel it and there was this pin drop silence. I think I said something along the lines of ‘My dream was on the horizon but that day Mr. Page, the sun did not rise,’ and you could just hear like everyone felt that was real.”

Afterward, Ali went backstage and told Michaels, “You were right.”

Ali’s full interview with Denise Salcedo is available online, with his comments about the promo and his NXT return beginning around the nine-minute mark.

