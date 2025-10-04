Andrade Wins Crash Heavyweight Title In First Match After WWE Exit

Andrade El Idolo has wasted no time in proving his value since leaving WWE, winning a major championship in his first match as a free agent. Just days after shocking fans with his AEW return, Andrade competed for The Crash Lucha Libre in Tijuana, Mexico, on October 3, where he defeated DMT Azul to capture the Crash Heavyweight Championship.

The win ended Azul’s remarkable title reign of nearly 900 days and instantly reminded the wrestling world of Andrade’s status as a world-class competitor. His victory marks the beginning of a new and headline-making chapter in his career.

Andrade officially exited WWE on September 13 before resurfacing in AEW on the October 1 anniversary episode of Dynamite. In a moment that stunned the audience, he closed the show by attacking Kenny Omega and declaring his allegiance to the Don Callis Family.

This marks Andrade’s second stint in AEW, and he has made history as the first wrestler to move from WWE to AEW, back to WWE, and then once again return to AEW. His last WWE match came at SummerSlam on August 3, where he competed in a multi-team bout for the Tag Team Championships. Since his return to AEW, Andrade has promised to target several opponents, revealing that he has a “hit list” with Kenny Omega at the very top.