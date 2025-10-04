The Miz And Carmelo Hayes Explosive Breakup Rocks WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown on Friday featured the end of The Miz’s alliance with Carmelo Hayes, a shocking backstage confrontation, and fallout across multiple divisions leading into Crown Jewel.

Early in the show, The Miz cornered Hayes backstage over not supporting him during last week’s broadcast. Hayes bluntly ended their partnership, telling Miz that he was “always in his way” and that he was being “nice about it because normally he shoots first.”

Later that night, Hayes stepped out to answer Sami Zayn’s United States Championship Open Challenge, declaring that nobody was holding him back. Before he could reach the ring, The Miz ambushed him and laid him out with a Skull Crushing Finale. That attack cleared the way for Aleister Black to accept the challenge instead.

The United States Championship match saw Sami Zayn successfully retain against Black. Damian Priest’s appearance at ringside proved costly for Black, as Priest’s distraction set up Zayn to connect with a Heluva Kick followed by a Blue Thunder Bomb for the win. After the match, Priest put Black through the announce table with a Razor’s Edge and challenged him to a Last Man Standing match on next week’s show.

In the main event, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton battled Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker of The Vision. The bout turned chaotic when Seth Rollins interfered, striking Orton with a Stomp while Paul Heyman kept the referee’s attention away. Reed capitalized with a Tsunami splash to score the win. After the bell, Rollins tried to attack Rhodes, but Rhodes fought back and landed a CrossRhodes to close the show standing tall.

The women’s division spotlighted a tense contract signing for Crown Jewel, where Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer’s Champion vs. Champion bout was set. Giulia and Kiana James interrupted, attacking Stratton before James pitched a “business proposal” for Vaquer to join her. Stratton and Vaquer stood together to fend off the attack, and a tag team contest between the two duos was made official for next week.

Elsewhere on the card, Sol Ruca and Zaria earned a victory over Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre, while Je’Von Evans and Rey Fenix defeated Los Garzas.

The night began with Paul Heyman warning Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton that their partnership was doomed, calling it a “prophecy.” Additional backstage segments featured Jacob Fatu addressing Drew McIntyre, Solo Sikoa speaking about a “missing piece” in his family, and The Street Profits responding to a message from the Wyatt Sicks.