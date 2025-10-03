Kurt Angle Shares Update On Upcoming Two-Part Biopic

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has offered an update on the long-anticipated biopic chronicling his life and career. The project, which has been in development since last year, will unfold across two films, one centered on his Olympic journey and the other on his time in professional wrestling.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Angle explained that the script is close to completion and that funding for the project is already secured. The movie is being helmed by Ian and Estan Melms, brothers with backgrounds in high school and college wrestling, which Angle believes gives them a deeper appreciation of his story.

Angle stressed that while progress has been steady, the team is deliberately taking extra time to ensure the script is finalized before moving forward with casting or production. He noted that with the recent release of the film Smashing Machine, it may be best to wait until that project has had its run before pushing forward with his own.

“We are working on that movie. Uh, I have the directors, Ian and Estan Melms. They’re brothers. They were former wrestlers in high school and college, so they understand my sport. Um, we’ve been talking to each other. We’re almost done with the script. Uh, we already got the investors, so we’re in a good position right now.

But, uh, we’re not going to, we’re going to make sure the script’s perfected before we do anything, before we pick the cast and everything like that. So, we’re taking our time. And knowing that Smashing Machine just came out, it might be a good time to breathe a little bit and let that movie digest, and then, uh, you know, continue on.”

The biopic is planned as a two-part story. The first will follow Angle’s relentless drive to Olympic gold at the 1996 Games, while the second will cover his transition into professional wrestling, showcasing both the hardships and triumphs that shaped him into one of the most respected figures in the industry.